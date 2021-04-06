'Pretty bizarre phone call' manager says after car smashes into fruit bins

It’s not every day you receive a phone call to hear a vehicle is sitting in your fruit bins, 5 metres off the ground.

But with the phone to his ear, Hastings-based Cedenco Foods site manager Daniel Couchman​ listened to the information in awe, while on his Easter break with his family in Kāpiti at the weekend.

A vehicle failed to stop for police on Sunday before 12.30am, after it was seen speeding on the wrong side of Karamu Rd.

The driver then fled down Kenilworth Rd, hit gravel at the base of railway lines, became airborne and went over a fence and into the storage yard at Cendeco Foods.

The car crashed into a stack of fruit bins, 20 or 30 of which were now thought to be contaminated by either plastic or glass from the car, Couchman said.

“It was a pretty bizarre phone call. I was into my seventh week on the job, and I was assured that this kind of thing was not normal.”

Couchman said staff had since secured the site, and he was currently creating a safety plan on how to remove the damaged bins.

James Taylor/Supplied The driver of the car is understood to have been treated at hospital for “a broken nose and a few cuts”.

“It’ll take a bit of planning, but it’s probably cost about $5000 in damages, we’re in the process of talking to our insurance company on the next steps.”

Couchman understood the driver had been treated at Hawke’s Bay Hospital for “a broken nose and a few cuts”.

Police said officers were not pursuing at the time of the crash and investigations were ongoing.