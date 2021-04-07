Auckland Council has been exporting live cows from regional parks on 'trial basis'

Auckland Council confirmed it exports a “small number” of cattle for live export.

The information emerged following the announcement that Cornwall Park would also be sending its cows for live export to Mongolia.

A member of the public, who did not want to be named, made enquiries to Auckland Council about live exporting in December.

In an email seen by Stuff, Auckland Council said it does export a small number of cattle for live export on a trial basis.

“This [the live export of cattle] is based on the recent MPI [Ministry for Primary Industries] review and approval of the live shipment export business,” Auckland Council's Kim O’Neill confirmed in the email.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Cornwall Park withdrew its involvement in a live animal export programme to Mongolia, after public backlash.

Auckland Council has not responded to questions from Stuff about the matter, including the details of the trial.

Debra Ashton, chief executive of animal rights group SAFE, said Auckland Council should reconsider exporting live animals.

“I imagine Auckland ratepayers would be outraged that their regional parks are being used to raise animals for live export,” said Ashton.

“Especially given the response to the news that Cornwall Park is sending their cows overseas.”

There has been backlash from the public since it emerged cows raised on Auckland’s Cornwall Park were being involved in a breeding programme.

Cornwall Park withdrew its involvement following the negative public reaction.

For nearly two years, MPI has been reviewing the controversial live export trade.

During that time, the live export ship Gulf Livestock 1 capsized and sank off the coast of China. The tragedy saw 5,867 New Zealand cows drown and 41 crew members, including two New Zealanders, lost at sea.

Ashton said she hopes Auckland Council considers the public’s dissatisfaction with live export and stops the practice.