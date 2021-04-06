Rotorua 'absolutely ready to welcome Australian visitors'

Mountain Bike Rotorua's Tak Mutu said he expected to see a boost in business now that Australian tourists will be able to enter New Zealand quarantine free from April 18.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s announcement that the quarantine-free trans-Tasman travel bubble will open on April 19 has been welcomed by tourism players in Rotorua, one of the country’s tourism hotspots.

The chief executive of Destination Rotorua, Andrew Wilson, said the travel bubble was important for Rotorua and would provide “a much needed boost for local operators and the Rotorua economy”.

“Pre-Covid, Australia was our largest international market with expenditure by Australian visitors accounting for 20 per cent of that $363 million spent annually in Rotorua by international visitors.”

Wilson said the Easter weekend showed him Rotorua is “absolutely ready to welcome Australian visitors back”.

“We have an amazing group of operators, accommodation providers and hospitality providers who are all ready and waiting to deal with an increase in visitor numbers.”

MTB Experiences owner Tak Mutu​ is also hopeful for an influx of Australian visitors to the city.

“We are excited for the borders to open as far as they can, as soon as they can,” he said.

“Australians are our biggest international market, probably 20 per cent of our entire market at one stage.

“Australians consider Rotorua one of the best mountain bike destinations in the World, and I agree with them.”

Supplied/Waikato Times Canopy Tours' Paul Button said he hoped the arrival of Australian tourists would provide a much-needed boost for their business.

Mutu said he backed the travel bubble, provided measures were in place to deal with any Covid-19 cases.

“I suspect we will get a big boost.”

The chief executive of Polynesian Spa, Gert Taljaard, described the news as “a saving grace”.

“The last twelve-months has taken its toll on every tourism outfit, and although this announcement of a trans-Tasman bubble won’t resurrect all our losses, it’s certainly welcomed with open arms,” he said.

“Our Australian neighbours, we hope there are no resentful feelings from past cross-country feuds –we need your support when the bubble opens on April 19. We can’t wait to showcase our attractions to our Australian guests, spending a day at our spa is a lovely way to celebrate the reopening of international travel, but it will also provide our city industry with a vital lifeline.

“We can’t’ wait to see you – your neighbours.”

Canopy Tours general manager Paul Button also hailed the announcement as “huge for Rotorua and us as a business”.

He said they were “severely lacking” customers in mid-week, something he hopes will change with quarantine free travel from across the ditch.

He also said the Australian tourists often travelled outside of the big centres too, as they “don’t mind getting amongst it.”

Ngāi Tahu Tourism, which owns a host of ventures including Rotorua's Rainbow Springs, also welcomed the news.

Their Jet Boat general manager Jolanda​ Cave said there have been many positives to the past year, including the opportunity to see the domestic support shown for local businesses, the closure of the borders has been hard on the tourism industry.

“We are so excited by the announcement of a trans-Tasman bubble and to again be able to welcome our Australian manuhiri.”