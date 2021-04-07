Missing Christchurch woman Tracy Graham found safe and well, police say
A Christchurch woman who had been missing since Saturday has been found “safe and well”, police say.
Tracy Graham, 43, was last seen at a barbecue at The Groynes in Northwood at 3pm on Saturday.
On Wednesday morning, a police spokeswoman said Graham had been “safe and well” in Hornby overnight.
A close friend, who asked not to be named, earlier said Graham had never gone missing before and her disappearance was “extremely out of character”.
Stuff