Missing Christchurch woman Tracy Graham found safe and well, police say

Tracy Graham, 43, has been found, police say.

A Christchurch woman who had been missing since Saturday has been found “safe and well”, police say.

Tracy Graham, 43, was last seen at a barbecue at The Groynes in Northwood at 3pm on Saturday.

On Wednesday morning, a police spokeswoman said Graham had been “safe and well” in Hornby overnight.

A close friend, who asked not to be named, earlier said Graham had never gone missing before and her disappearance was “extremely out of character”.