Wellington baby death: City Mission, police called to emergency housing provider

A baby has died at an emergency housing provider in central Wellington, the Wellington City Missioner says.

City Missioner Murray Edridge​ said his staff had been contacted by a mother on Wednesday morning, who had concerns about the health of her child.

When staff arrived, the baby "was not able to be resuscitated", he said.

"The City Mission staff had contact this morning that related to the death of a child. By anybody's description this is a tragedy."

Kevin Stent/Stuff Police at the scene of an accommodation provider on Manners St.Police say the baby's death is not believed to be suspicious.

Edridge said he understood the woman was a resident of one of the emergency housing providers on Manners St in Wellington's CBD.

He said the mother was not a city mission client and it was not known yet why she had contacted the mission, rather than emergency services.

City Mission staff were still on the scene as of 11.45am, alongside police.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to a sudden death at a Manners St property about 9.40am on Wednesday. They had no reason to believe it was suspicious.

Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman Emma Harrison​ said the organisation was called to the scene at 9.39am and an ambulance arrived there four minutes later.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said its staff helped ambulance staff with a "medical call” on Manners St on Wednesday morning.

The emergency housing provider, Ministry of Social Development and Oranga Tamariki Ministry for Children have been contacted for comment.