Pike River families to meet Andrew Little again after group split on next step

The Pike River Recovery Agency team has to tunnel through a Rocsil plug to get to the top of the drift.

Pike River families are meeting with Andrew Little again to discuss the Government's decision to wind down re-entry efforts.

A group of 27 called Stand With Pike last week met with Little – the minister overseeing the re-entry – after which a statement was issued saying they accepted there was no more money to expand the project.

However, at least 14 of the families disputed they agreed with the statement, prompting another meeting to be held Wednesday night.

The Pike River Recovery Agency has been working its way down the 2.3km mine access tunnel, or drift, since 2018 with a $52m budget.

Some family members of the 29 victims are calling for the Government to assess going past the roof fall at the top of the drift to recover evidence from the mine’s main ventilation fan, which could hold clues about what caused the first explosion in November 2010.

NZ Police The Pike River mine after the explosion in 2010.

Little previously said the Government would not consider doing a risk assessment and cost analysis of going past a roof fall blocking the mine workings.

The mine’s geotechnical strata was “inherently unstable” and the technical challenge of getting past a roof fall blocking the mine workings would be phenomenal, he said.

Pike River father Bernie Monk said international mining and ventilation experts had told him it was possible to recover the mine’s fan only 30m from where the recovery team stopped at the top of the drift.

He said new information from the team showed the roof fall was not as a massive impassable rockfall as previously thought.

Monk was previously a member of the Family Reference Group – set up to liaise with the Pike River Recovery Agency and police on drift re-entry – but resigned after he was asked to sign a confidentiality agreement between the group and police.

He said the statement released by Stand with Pike, on behalf the FRG, did not represent the majority of families and no vote had been taken on it.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister Responsible for Pike River Re-entry Andrew Little says the Government is not willing to consider risk assessment and cost analysis of recovering evidence from the mine’s main ventilation fan.

“The families are coming together like they first did in 2010. There are things we agree on and things we disagree on but that will all be sorted out [Wednesday].”

The meeting in Greymouth will involve both listening to Little, asking him questions and family members presenting their views.

A statement would be drawn up after the meeting, and voted on in the coming days.

Monk said the families would vote on whether they supported lobbying the Government to do a feasibility study on entering the mine workings as far as the fan. Data obtained by family members and the fact that part of the fan casing was recovered from the top of the drift showed how crucial that area was, he said.

In a Cabinet paper when the agency was set up after the 2017 election, Little said he would report back to Cabinet on whether any further feasibility work on re-entering the mine would be needed once the process of recovering the drift was well-advanced.

However, he ruled out doing that assessment in March 2020 when the agency was only 315 metres up the 2.3-kilometre drift.

Little said the FRG “held an overwhelming democratic mandate” from the Pike families for the agency to achieve the re-entry and recovery of the drift.

SUPPLIED A piece of debris recovered from the Pike River mine drift.

The Pike River Families Group Committee was a broader group, including four families who did not want to be represented by the FRG, he said.

”No-one is excluded. The agency has had its doors, email and phone open to any other family members wanting to discuss the project, and has regularly invited all family members to attend updates and events at the mine site,” Little said.