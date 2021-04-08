Corrections officer dies during fitness test at Christchurch Men's Prison

A Corrections officer suffered a fatal medical event during a fitness test at Christchurch Men's Prison on Wednesday. (File photo)

Multiple investigations are under way after a veteran prison guard died during a mandatory fitness test.

Corrections officer Danny Bond collapsed while undertaking the physical readiness assessment (PRA) at Christchurch Men’s Prison late on Wednesday morning.

The 61-year-old’s colleagues called an ambulance and began CPR, but were unable to resuscitate him.

An email sent to Corrections staff on Wednesday afternoon confirmed the “tragic event” at the prison.

“Danny died after suffering what appears to be a medical event during his PRA test,” the email from southern deputy regional commissioner Justin Rowlands says.

“As a precaution, the chief custody officer has asked that all PRA sessions planned for the immediate future are postponed and no PRAs are to proceed until we are advised otherwise.”

On Thursday, chief custodial officer Neil Beales said fitness tests across the country had been suspended in the wake of Bond’s death.

“This decision reflects the unknown nature of how the death occurred, and gives time for Corrections to look into the processes and protocols surrounding the PRA.”

WorkSafe had been notified of Bond's death and Corrections would complete an internal review, Beale said. The coroner may also conduct an investigation.

“If there are any factors that require attention, Corrections will take action immediately to address these.”

Sources have told Stuff Bond was concerned about having to do the PRA because of recent medical issues.

A woman at his home declined to comment on Thursday morning.

A person who contacted Stuff with concerns about what happened said Bond’s death was “a loss to a lot of people”.

“He was a good guy. It's absolutely shocking.”

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis said his “thoughts and sincere sympathies are with this man’s family, friends and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time”.

Bond was a Corrections officer for more than 28 years and worked in the control unit – responsible for controlling prisoner movements throughout the prison – at the time of his death, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He was also a health and safety rep for Corrections and had been a Public Service Association (PSA) delegate for more than 18 years.

Originally from the United States, Bond served in the US Air Force from 1981 to 1991.

Representatives from the PSA and Corrections Association declined to comment.

The six-step, time-sensitive PRA was introduced across the country in 2017 after being developed over two years and piloted at Whanganui Prison.

It required officers to walk 300 metres, search a cell and perform a spontaneous control and restraint.

Officers then needed to safely remove an unconscious colleague and head back to the start point.

At the time it was introduced, Beales said the assessment, which had to be completed once every two years, would ensure staff were “fit enough to stay safe on the job and help keep their colleagues safe”.

Staff who needed to improve their score would be offered a support programme, including an exercise, lifestyle and nutrition plan.