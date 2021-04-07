Police take 12 into custody after Hamilton bus station brawl

People gather at the scene of a large brawl at the Hamilton Transport Centre on Wednesday afternoon.

At least 12 youths were taken into custody for offences related to fighting in a public place after a mass brawl in central Hamilton.

The youths will be referred to youth aid a police spokesperson said.

The incident happened at around 3.46pm on Wednesday at the Hamilton Central Transport Centre on Bryce Street.

Hundreds of youths in various school uniforms and casual clothes were seen throwing punches at each other and over-running the bus car park.

Police and community security personnel shut off Bryce Street.

A police spokesperson said they received reports of a large group of youths congregating outside the entrance of the transport centre.

Police were in attendance and working to direct those involved away from the area, they said.

Police can’t confirm if there were any injuries.