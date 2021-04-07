Lucky Lotto player scoops $1 million win in Greymouth

West Coasters are urged to check their Lotto tickets after the winning ticket was sold in Greymouth.

A West Coaster may have scooped a $1 million Lotto windfall with the winning ticket being sold in Greymouth.

One lucky player has become a millionaire after selecting the correct numbers on Wednesday night.

The numbers for the draw were 6, 10, 15, 22, 29 31. The Bonus Ball was 38 and the Power Ball was 2.

The winning ticket was purchased at New World in Greymouth.

Anyone who bought their ticket from their should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

READ MORE:

* Lotto player in Hamilton wins $1 million and Powerball rolls over

* Lucky Lotto player from the deep south wins a cool $1 million

* Hamilton Lotto player wins $1 million



Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million.