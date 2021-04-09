Southland District Council finance boss: 'Rates aren't always fair'

Thirty-five disgruntled Tuatapere residents turned up at a meeting only to be told rates are not always fair.

The Southland District Council’s long-term plan has a proposed rate increase of 10.15 per cent, but Stuff recently reported Tuatapere residents face an average increase of 17 per cent for 2021-2022.

At a public meeting in the town on Wednesday, council chief financial officer Anne Robson told ratepayers: “life isn't always fair. Rates aren't always fair”.

The comment came after a flashpoint in the meeting, when a member of the public criticised a different staff member for living within the Invercargill City Council boundary.

Robson said she herself lived near a rural Southland District township and paid rates for a library that she did not personally use, then made the fairness comment.

She said the council had 160 different rate types.

Robson highlighted that the Tuatapere Te Waewae community board rate would rise, one factor being the cost of mowing going up for the same amount of work, despite the contract having gone out for tender.

“Sometimes it's give and take,” Robson said.

Tuatapere resident Myles Greber said “but it seems in this case it's just give.”

The rate take in Tuatapere would go up because of water, sewerage and depreciation costs, Environment Southland discharge rates, meeting statutory requirements and the increase to the local community board rate, Robson said.

The meeting went for about an hour and forty minutes, where nine councillors and council staff were on hand to answer questions.

Numerous ratepayers said wages had not risen in step with inflation for those in the western Southland town.

Robson and services and assets group manager Matt Russell fielded the majority of the questions.

The fact that long-term plan public consultations were now open was often part of their answers.

Deputy mayor Ebel Kremer said if the ratepayers thought there were unnecessary services “you need to tell us”.

However, council staff apologised to those at the meeting because the hard copy consultation document had not been delivered to ratepayers, many seeing it for the first time less than a week before the April 14 feedback deadline.

One woman was given a round of applause after saying she would be wasting her time making another submission to council.

The council's long-term plan says the 10.15 per cent rise is its preferred option, as it looks to increase spending on road repairs and bridge replacements.