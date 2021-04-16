'Untold gratitude': Woman who broke her neck in crash praises lifeguard for saving her

The high Easter road toll comes as no surprise to the New Zealand Automobile Association, which says the country has been a dangerous place to drive for at least the last seven years.

A woman involved in a crash on a dangerous West Auckland road is praising a surf lifesaver who held her injured neck until she could be taken to hospital.

Kim Conway was driving herself and her husband home around 5.30pm on Easter Sunday when a car in the opposite direction sped into her lane “like a bat out of hell” to overtake another vehicle.

To avoid a head-on collision and becoming an Easter road toll statistic, Conway veered left and crashed into a ditch, the car spinning.

Supplied Kim Conway will be in a neck brace and leg brace for weeks to come after the accident on Easter Sunday.

The 68-year-old Karekare resident said she heard the most “sickening, awful crunching sound” during the crash before smelling smoke and fumes.

Conway’s husband was able to get out of the car, but Conway said her door was smashed in, and she knew she was badly injured.

Eventually getting out of the car, she told a medical professional at the scene that her leg felt broken and her neck was “incredibly painful”.

Supplied Kim Conway’s car was badly damaged after she swerved to avoid a head-on collision on Auckland’s Piha Rd.

A man at the scene – a Piha surf lifesaver named Damian Gomez – was asked to hold her neck in place. Her injury was later diagnosed as a hangman’s fracture, a break in one of the vertebrae of the neck. She also had a crushed artery.

“He held my neck all that time, and it was probably a good hour and a half to two hours,” Conway said.

“From the bottom of my heart, [I have] untold gratitude for [Gomez] saving my life and just being there. He had been out on the beach saving lives earlier that day, and then he comes and helps save someone else’s life.”

Gomez said he and his girlfriend were on their way back from his last shift for the season at Piha Beach when the crash occurred.

He was about five cars behind the overtaking vehicle and soon after, heard the sound of Conway’s crash.

Gomez said others at the scene were already calling emergency services when they arrived, so he went to help Conway’s husband get out of the car while his girlfriend tended to Conway.

Gomez said he then took over from his girlfriend in securing Conway’s neck and held it for well over an hour while they waited for an ambulance to arrive.

Supplied Damian Gomez has been a surf lifesaver at Piha for the past three summers.

The 32-year-old said he was really concerned about Conway, and it was sad to see her suffer because of someone else’s decision.

He had spoken to her last week and said it was “amazing” to talk to her and hear that although she was still in hospital, she was on the road to recovery.

The “least” he could have done in that situation was help her, Gomez said. He hoped to keep in touch with Conway and visit her when she was feeling better.

Conway fractured her neck and broke her leg in three places during the crash. She would remain in a leg brace for up to 10 weeks and in a neck brace for 12.

She remains in North Shore Hospital recovering.

Conway said she felt “so lucky” to not be a statistic in the 2021 Easter road toll.

St John Ambulance staff who transported her to hospital said she very well could have been if she didn’t swerve to avoid the head-on crash, she said.

Conway said she wanted to speak out to raise awareness for the dangers of Piha Rd and its blind spots.

She said more signage is needed to warn motorists of these dangers.

A police spokesman said an investigation into circumstances surrounding the crash remains ongoing.