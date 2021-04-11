WWII veteran Bill Mitchell celebrates his 108th birthday in Christchurch

A bright and sprightly Bill Mitchell celebrating turning 108 opens his letter from the Queen and remembers her when she was a little baby.

Bill Mitchell was a popular man on Saturday.

He had letters to open from the Christchurch mayor, the prime minister, and even the Queen, who had all written to congratulate him on his 108th birthday.

Was he surprised to have made the milestone? “Good heavens yes.”

As he opened his card from the Queen at home in Christchurch, he quipped: “I remember her when she was only a wee girl.”

After all, when Mitchell was born in 1913, Queen Elizabeth's grandfather, King George V, was still on the throne.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Bill Mitchell holds his card from the Queen - but getting a letter from her was slightly marred by the sad news that her husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has died.

Mitchell expressed his sadness at Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen's husband, death.

The Queen's letter to him said: “I am delighted to send you my warm congratulations on your One Hundredth and Eighth birthday, together with my best wishes for an enjoyable celebration.”

Mitchell is one of New Zealand's remaining WWII veterans, having served in the air force's engineering service in the Pacific during the war.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Mitchell lives in a rest-home in Christchurch and will lead this year's Anzac Day parade.

Mitchell – who joined the RSA on the day he was discharged – was preparing to lead this year's Anzac Parade in Christchurch.

Mitchell said Anzac Day simply meant “his mates" to him.

He has long said that one of the secrets to a long life is, of all things, garlic.

“I've told the doctor that [it keeps you healthy], he wouldn't say yes or no.”

His family explained that belief came from a friend who was in a prisoner of war camp and struck up a friendship with a guard, who then gave him garlic. When the friend was liberated, it was thought he was relatively healthy due to the garlic. Mitchell had always remembered the story, his daughter said.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Mitchell, pictured on the left, with the car he learned to drive in. The other people in the photo are his parents and his older brother.

Mitchell’s rest home room is dotted with various photos from various eras, including many with his family, his Anzac Day experiences, flying in a bi-plane, and being driven in a racing car.

His favourite was one pinned closed to his bed – of his parents.

On Sunday, about 80 people would come together to celebrate Mitchell’s birthday.

Mitchell was looking forward to it, and to having his favourite drink: a rum and coke.

His 107th birthday party last year could not be held due to the national Covid lockdown, which also prevented him from seeing his son in Australia, Gary, who was planning to come over once the trans-Tasman bubble opened.

“I often think I'd like to be with him," Mitchell said.

Gary sent a card, but found it difficult to find one with ‘108’ on it.

Instead he sent three taped together: two with ‘50' on them and one with an ‘8'.