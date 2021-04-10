Kayaker in critical condition after rescue in Dunedin

A sea kayaker was taken to hospital in a critical condition after being rescued in Dunedin on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said they received a report of a kayaker stuck about 300 to 500 metres offshore at Ocean View, off Brighton Rd, at about 11:24am.

The kayaker was wearing a life jacket, but could be seen holding onto the side of the kayak, the spokesperson said.

Witnesses said the person had been in the water for about 45 minutes to an hour.

The kayaker was rescued by surf club members, the spokesperson said.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said a patient was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition at 11:40am.

At 5pm, a Dunedin Hospital spokesperson said the man was in a stable condition in the hospital’s intensive care unit.