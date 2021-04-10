Boaties rescued on Stewart Island

A group of boaties had to wait for helicopter assistance after their boat ran into difficulties near Stewart Island, just west of Oban.

A rescue operation has been carried out on Stewart Island, after a group on a boat ran into difficulties.

A Police spokesperson said they were notified about the incident shortly after 7pm on Saturday.

The group had reportedly pulled the boat ashore, the spokesperson said.

Coordinates indicated the group were near Bungaree Hut, on the island's northwest circuit.

The spokesperson said there was no suggestion that anyone had been injured.

At about 9.40pm, the group were waiting for a helicopter to pick them up, the spokesperson said.