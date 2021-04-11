Southlanders remember the Duke of Edinburgh's visits

Catherine Bell was competing in the Southland A&P show when the royals Family visited Invercargill in 1970.

There's a special series of photos hanging in the A&P Southland office that have perhaps grown in significance over the weekend.

One of the photos, taken in March 1970, shows a young Queen Elizabeth II handing over a prize at the Southland A&P show, while her beloved husband, the late Duke of Edinburgh, looks on.

In another, an earnest looking Prince Philip can be seen in conversation with a local gymnast.

It was the royal couple’s second visit to Invercargill and Catherine Bell remembers it quite clearly.

READ MORE:

* Prince Philip: Kiingitanga pays tribute at a ceremony at Te Papa o Rotu marae

* Three tours brought Prince Philip to Palmerston North and wider region

* A look at Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Queen's most loyal subject



Prince Philip died at Windsor Castle at the age of 99 on Friday.

Bell, a young woman during the 1970 visit, was competing in the show with her children.

“Everybody was all over them. There was great cheering and laughter.”

The Royal Highnesses had spent time watching different events, and many special events would have been hosted especially for them, Bell recalled.

“The watched the Royal Championship ring jump from the grand stand.”

Louisa Steyl/Stuff One of the photos marking the Royal Family’s 1970 visit to Invercargill shows the Duke of Edinburgh listening to a local gymnast at the Southland A&P Show.

The trip was Prince Charles and Princess Anne's first visit to New Zealand.

A team of staff swarmed around the family and Prince Philip deferred all public speaking to his wife, but Bell did catch a glimpse of the Duke's personality.

“He was very gentlemanly and keen to talk to people.”

The show was Bell's second royal experience.

When she was about 14 or 15, she competed in the Royal Show, which had been delayed to coincide with royal couple’s first visit to Invercargill in 1954.

She had gone to great lengths to compete in the show, travelling from her home near Tapanui with her horse by train.

“I remember miles and miles of people, and they came from all over. They were nice young people when they came the first time. Not long married.”

Stuff The Queen and Prince Philip at Invercargill Airport in 1977 during a whirlwind, three-hour tour of the city.

Alice Van Baarlen remembered the royal visit in 1977.

It was a much more rushed affair with the Duke and Queen spending just three hours in the city to attend a civic luncheon before flying on to Queenstown and Timaru.

Nevertheless, Van Baarlen recalled that everyone was decorating and generally sprucing up the town.

Now 89, she was working as a seamstress in Esk St and since most employers had given their staff the afternoon off, Van Baarlen and her colleagues were among the crowd on Tay St to welcome the royals.

She admits she was slightly perplexed by the fuss. Having moved from the Dutch city of Rotterdam, she couldn’t remember her fellow countrymen being overly enthusiastic about the royals.

“But England, that was everything then,” she recalled.

Despite their limited time in Invercargill on this occasion, the couple did have a chance to take a walk through Queen’s Park where they greeted supporters.