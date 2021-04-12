Paraglider stuck in trees for two hours after flight mishap

A paraglider got stuck in a tree for after a mishap near Nelson.

A paraglider was left hanging in a tree for about two hours when they got stuck in the hills behind the Nelson suburb of Stoke.

Emergency crews, including Police, fire crews from Stoke and Nelson and an arborist responded to the incident at around 12.35pm on Sunday.

The paraglider’s white canopy was visible from the road and residences in Stoke, prompting a number of calls to 111.

Fenz southern communications manager Daniel Reilly said the man involved was stuck “a fair way up the tree” near the top of the Marsden Valley Reserve – until he was brought at 3pm.

A Police spokeswoman said no injuries were reported and the para-glider reportedly self-rescued.

St John communications advisor Gerard Campbell said ambulance staff were notified but were stood down as they were not required.

The area is a popular spot for paragliding in Nelson. The launch point is accessed from Glider Rd at the head of Marsden Valley which climbs to the summit of Barnicoat Range, 605 metres above sea level.

In January, another paraglider was taken to hospital when they crashed into trees near the top of the hillside.