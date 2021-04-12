Tractor trek to go 1200km to raise money for Southland Charity Hospital

Thornbury Vintage Tractor and Implement Club members with the Massey Ferguson 20D tractor that they will drive to and from Christchurch to raise money for the Southland Charity Hospital in early May. The members are, front Tom Parkes, behind from left, Bob Anderson, Graeme Anderson, Fraser Pearce, Win Saxton, Colin Hitchcock and Owen Anderson.

A tractor formerly used to mow grass verges in the UK has been chosen for a 48-hour fundraiser for the Southland Charity Hospital.

Eight members of the Thornbury Vintage Tractor and Implement Club will take turns at driving a yellow 1983 Massey Ferguson 20D from Invercargill to Christchurch and return to generate funds for the hospital.

Club president Fraser Pearce said the tractor would be driven just about continuously – leaving Invercargill at 11am on May 2 and arriving at the Canterbury Charity Hospital in Bishopdale, Christchurch, about 24 hours later.

After a short break, the tractor will be back on the road with expectations of arriving at the Southland Charity Hospital (under construction) in Invercargill by late morning on May 4.

“There will be a support vehicle with it at all times,” Pearce said.

The eight club members will be split into two teams of four and each member will do a two-hour driving stint before being replaced. A motel in Oamaru has been booked for drivers to get rest and sleep on the way to and from Christchurch.

Driving a tractor on highways at night was not a concern, Pearce, one of the eight drivers, said.

“We’re contractors-farmers and most of us are used to driving tractors at night.”

The club was thinking about buying a brick in the hospital’s Buy a Brick campaign until member Tom Parkes suggested a tractor trek as a way to raise money for the organisation.

Another member Graeme Anderson, of Winton, offered his yellow tractor.

The tractor was imported to New Zealand in the 1990s after a city council in the UK previously used it to mow grass verges.

Anderson now uses it on his lifestyle block. Extra lights will be added to it for the 1200-kilometre round trip.

Some tools and spare parts will be in support vehicles in case repairs are needed.

“We’re not anticipating breaking down ... most of us are mechanically minded if something does happen,” Pearce said.

The tractor will travel between 28 and 30 kilometres per hour.

“We feel that’s a comfortable speed for the wee tractor, it’s not a race,” Pearce said.

“It’s going to be quite exciting ... what started off as a small idea has taken off.”

The charity hospital was an important organisation and the club wanted to support it, he added.

People wanting to donate to the event can do so by logging on to www.tractortrek.co.nz or texting Tractor to 4644 which automatically donates $3.