Muslims grateful to celebrate Ramadan without Covid-19 restrictions

The Islamic community in Avondale, Auckland, reflects on Ramadan during the Covid lockdown last year and looks forward to being able to celebrate together this year.

On Tuesday night, Muslim New Zealanders gathered after the sun set for the beginning of Ramadan, while others around the world prepared to celebrate the month under Covid-19 restrictions.

Ramadan, a sacred month for Muslims, is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, which is based on the cycles of the moon. The calendar has 354 days, which is why Ramadan starts at different times each year and only after the new moon has been sighted.

The community felt a void in their lives last year, Imam Muhammed Shaakir said, as they went through the month without being able to congregate for prayer and opening the fast.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Imam Muhammed Shaakir at the Avondale Islamic Centre in Auckland.

“The community feel was no longer there, there was no more dinners together, we had to remain in our homes”.

They were happy to do so in order to be part of New Zealand’s effort to stop the virus, Shaakir said, but are grateful this year to return to normal.

While other countries still have restrictions on gatherings, Muslim New Zealanders will be able to attend the daily prayers at mosques around the country, which is important for the community support, he said.

The minutes before sunset inside a mosque is filled with a light buzz, Shaakir said, as they wait for the end to a fast which often lasts around 12 hours. Then comes the call to prayer, followed by a serenity as the first lot of food is eaten – which is usually dates.

“A blessed time, a time of happiness, jubilance and community”.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Imam Shaakir said the Muslim community felt a void last year during Ramadan since they weren’t able to meet due to lockdown restrictions

New Zealand Muslim Association President Ikhlaq Kashkari was grateful that Muslim New Zealanders were able to celebrate as normal, after last year's restrictions.

While people were still able to fast normally, the lack of interaction, of socialising, meant the month didn’t feel the same.

Muslims were unable to break fast together, gather at their local mosques or pray together. This was hard on the whole community, as they weren’t able to be there in person to support each other, but especially so on the elderly community who spend a lot of their free time at the mosques, Kashkari said.

Digital alternatives were tried, but they did not have the same feel or impact as congregating.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Muslim New Zealanders will fast for around 12-13 hours a day during Ramadan.

All this creates a sense of gratitude that the country has managed to halt the spread of the virus, he said.

“We are in a very fortunate position where we can live our normal lives and celebrate Ramadan normally.”

While many countries around the world will be facing a repeat of Ramadan last year, god willing, Kashkari said, the month in New Zealand won’t be impacted by coronavirus restrictions.

While normal work routines won’t be interrupted, people should be understanding if energy levels are lower than usual while Muslim New Zealanders fast for 12-13 hours a day, he said.

Non-muslim people are also welcome at local mosques to break fast, Kashkari said, most of which do so on the weekend.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Not everyone has to fast during Ramadan, there are exceptions for people who are sick, very young, very old, or pregnant.

What is Ramadan?

It's the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and begins about 11 days earlier each year.

Ramadan is important for Muslims as the month the Koran was revealed to the prophet Mohammed and fasting during Ramadan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. The others are charity, faith in Allah as the one true God, praying five times a day, and making a once-in-a-lifetime pilgrimage to Mecca, on the Arabian Peninsula.

Days during Ramadan start early, before sunrise, with suhoor and prayers. People break their fast after sunset with iftar, the evening meal, then typically head to mosques for more prayers. Mosques tend to be full during Friday prayers every night during Ramadan.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The new moon has to be sighted before Ramadan can start.

While Muslims the world over are expected to fast during Ramadan, there are exceptions. If you're sick, very old or very young, pregnant, or breastfeeding, for instance. While young people don’t have to fast, they often practice for when they are older by skipping some meals.

Food and water aren't the only things people abstain from for the month. The devout will also cut out smoking, sex, and casual sinning (such as swearing or jealousy).