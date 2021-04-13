Three police boats sold, to be used for eco tourism

Three rigid hull inflatable boats used by the police have been sold to a New Zealand buyer.

Three police boats which were up for sale on Trade Me have been sold to a New Zealand-based buyer.

The rigid hull inflatable boats (RHIB) had been out on the water for the last time with the Auckland police maritime unit during the 36th America’s Cup.

They had been with the unit since the 2000s and had been used in the 2000 America’s Cup as well.

Vining Marine Group said the boats had sold as a package.

READ MORE:

* So European, Kiwi cops to drive Skoda after over 50 years of Holden, Ford loyalty

* New police team aims to put handbrake on boy racers

* Three police boats up for sale after final outing during the America's Cup



They will be used for eco tourism, Vining Marine Group owner Steve Raea understood.

He said he could not disclose the sale price or who he had sold to, as the new owner did not want any publicity.

The boats had an individual price tag of $150,000, and although he could not say the sale price, Raea said they were not “given away”.

He said the boats had garnered “a lot of interest” on Trade Me before they sold – more than 50,000 views.

NZ Police The Auckland police maritime unit has added three new boats to its fleet.

He said the interest in the boats had come from all over the country and there had even been an inquiry from as far away as Australia, but he had not chased it due to the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The addition of three new RHIBs – one of which is destined for Wellington – with more horsepower and the latest technology, meant the older ones had to go.

Trade Me/Supplied Police RHIB 5 out on the water during her glory days.

Sergeant Garry Larsen earlier told Stuff the boats had been used for more than two decades and were now “surplus to requirements”.

“The plan to sell these boats is not a new one and has been under way for some time.”

The three new boats joined the maritime unit late last year, ahead of the America's Cup.

The new boats will help with the unit’s day-to-day operations, which include search and rescue jobs, making arrests on the water and ensuring boaties are complying with maritime laws, Larsen earlier said.