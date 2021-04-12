Serious crash closes State Highway 2 at Kaitoke north of Wellington

A crash has occurred on State Highway 2 near Upper Hutt.

A person has been seriously hurt after a crash between a car and a motorcycle north of Wellington.

The incident has closed State Highway 2 at Kaitoke, police said in statement.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said in a tweet that a crash had occurred on SH2 south of Kaitoke Loop Rd, near Upper Hutt about 2.40pm on Monday.

An ambulance was at the scene and a rescue helicopter was on the way.

Police said the road would be closed until further notice.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency urged drivers to avoid the area as no detour was available.