Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern signs condolence book for Prince Philip

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern signing the condolence book for HRH Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh at the Beehive.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has signed Prince Philip’s condolence book, thanking him for a life of service on behalf of all New Zealanders.

The Duke of Edinburgh was Britain's longest-serving consort as the husband of Queen Elizabeth II. He died on Friday night , aged 99.

On Monday, Ardern signed his condolence book in Wellington, writing: “With deepest sympathy and gratitude for a life of service. Me te aroha tino nui atu (my deepest sympathy).”

Speaking after she signed the book, Ardern said the Duke lived a life of service.

“For so many years, he’s dedicated himself to standing alongside Her Majesty the Queen and performing a role as yes a patron, but primarily a support person to her in the work that she has done on behalf of the Commonwealth, and indeed the world,” Ardern said.

Ardern’s primary engagement with the royal family had been with the Queen, she said. “He stepped back in 2017 at the time that I was coming in, so my memories are primarily of him alongside Her Majesty on those previous visits.”

Ardern said the Duke had come to New Zealand 10 times with the Queen, however he had also travelled to New Zealand upwards of four times on his own.

On those trips he forged links with the Defence Force, but also via the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, which “thousands of New Zealanders” had connected to.

“Over the weekend I saw posts online of many young people who have held those awards ... you could see how meaningful that relationship was for them,” she said.

“My message [in the book] was ‘with deepest sympathy and gratitude for a life of service’, and just acknowledging that on behalf of all New Zealanders what it means to dedicate your life in a role that means you really sacrifice a lot in order to serve.”