The crash on Fraser Street in Tauranga involved a car and a pedestrian, police said.

A young person has suffered critical injuries after a crash between a pedestrian and a car in the Bay of Plenty.

The incident happened on Fraser Street in Tauranga at about 3.10pm on Monday, a police statement said.

Fraser Street between Eighteenth Avenue and Brook Street is closed.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, if possible.