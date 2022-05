A fuel spill has caused four crashes on State Highway 6 near Queenstown on Monday. (File photo)

A person was taken to hospital with minor injuries after a truck rolled near Gibbston – one of four crashes caused by a 5-kilometre-long fuel spill near Queenstown.

The incident happened on the Gibbston Highway (State Highway 6) about 5pm on Monday.

The spill was roughly between the Kawarau Gorge Suspension Bridge and Arrow Junction – a distance of about 5 kilometres.