Armed police respond to shooting incident in Motueka

Armed police in Motueka, responding to an incident.

A male has been taken to hospital with gunshot wounds after an incident in the Tasman District town of Motueka.

Police at the scene said they were responding to a firearms incident and were still looking for someone at 2.40pm.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said one person with moderate to minor injuries was being flown to Nelson Hospital.

Motueka Hotel publican Vincent Sibbald said “somebody was running around on Fry St with a gun. The armed offenders squad are there, but there are police cars leaving now as we are speaking.”

“At one stage they were thinking about telling people to stay inside.”

At the height of the incident there were about a dozen police cars and an ambulance, “it was all happening”.

“Somebody's had a bad day, but we're all safe,” he said.

Nelson Bays area commander Inspector Paul Borrell said Nelson and Motueka Police were attending a firearms related event in Motueka that occurred shortly after 1pm today.

“One male has been injured as a result and is currently receiving medical attention.”

Police were searching for another male believed to have been involved and who was last seen leaving in a vehicle in the Fry St area.

“Police are working to determine the full circumstances of what has occurred and believe those involved in this incident may be known to each other.”

All police currently attending this incident were temporarily armed, Borrell said.

The whole of Fry St was blocked off at 2.10pm and an armed police officer was visible at one end and several police cars and a St John vehicle was at the other end.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Police on the scene of a shooting in Motueka.

Police emergency tape can be seen across several driveways at the end of Fry St near the intersection with Wilkie St.

Police have asked people to leave the scene as they were still searching for someone believed to be involved in the incident.

People at the scene said the street was known to police.