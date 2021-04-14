'Strong lines of inquiry' in search after Motueka shooting

Police at the scene of a shooting in Motueka on Tuesday.

Police are continuing to search for a man after a shooting incident in Motueka.

A police spokeswoman said on Wednesday morning that no arrests had been made overnight but “strong lines of inquiry” were being followed as they continued to look for a person of interest.

A man was flown to Nelson Hospital with gunshot wounds following the incident at a Fry St property on Tuesday which saw armed police descend on the town.

READ MORE:

* Armed police respond to shooting incident in Motueka



The incident occurred shortly after 1pm and Fry St was closed off as police from Motueka and Nelson investigated the scene. Patrols searched the district for a man believed to have been involved in the shooting who was last seen leaving in a vehicle from the Fry St area.