'Notoriously difficult': Developer says shared fence not good enough, neighbour disagrees

Glenn Armstrong has been asked to pay half of a new fence, when he does not think one is needed.

June Peka says her fence is fine. Guy Randall says the same fence is rotting and crumbling. A lawyer says this war of words is what makes fencing law “notoriously difficult”.

Just a couple of months after residents in St Albans, Christchurch, pushed back over the design of an intense housing development, there is now a battle over who pays for the new fence when the developer says the existing one is inadequate and the resident disagrees.

Peka, who has previously voiced her disapproval about the design of medium-density housing in her suburb, has been asked by developer Wolfbrook Residential to pay half of the cost of the new fence between her property and its new five-unit development.

The new fence would cost her $2300.

READ MORE:

* Urban design approach stifling construction and boosting prices, developers say

* Don’t fence yourselves in: The compelling case for an open front yard

* Disused former Christchurch Women's Hospital site a 'roadblock' to city progress

* Backyard Banter: Fencing's a shared responsibilty



Supplied The fence dividing a five-unit Wolfbrook development from June Peka's as seen from the developer’s side.

The existing fence was made of corrugated iron and wooden fence posts.

Wolfbrook chief executive Randall said the fence posts, which were on his side, crumbled in his hand.

Peka acknowledged the fence did not look as good on the neighbouring side, but thought the developer could fix its own side, rather than get an entirely new fence.

“Why would you want to pay for another one when this one’s OK,” she said.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff June Peka says the fence between her property and a five-unit development is fine and doesn't need replacing.

According to the Fencing Act, if neighbours cannot agree, the one who wants the new fence has to resort to the Disputes Tribunal or District Court to get the other to pay half of the cost.

Randall said in most cases with his company’s developments, people were happy to pay for half of a new fence and objections were not very common.

Getting a new fence took time, effort and money, and his company only asked for it if the existing one was inadequate.

“Health and safety is a key consideration.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The fence dividing a Wolfbrook development and Glenn Armstrong’s home.

Stuff is aware of at least three cases where Wolfbrook has sent fencing notices to neighbours who do not want a new fence.

Glenn Armstrong, who lives in Spreydon, said he had been asked to contribute to a new fence between his property and a Wolfbrook development, which would cost him about $2300.

In Armstrong’s case, the notice also requested the fence be pushed back into his property by 20 centimetres, as the existing one was not on the proper boundary.

Armstrong felt the existing fence, while old, was perfectly fine

“There’s no issues with my fence.”

STUFF Efforts to increase housing density in Christchurch are drawing the ire of local residents. (First published February 9, 2021)

Another Spreydon resident, who declined to be named, told Stuff they had been served a fencing notice by Wolfbrook, but did not think a new fence was needed.

The Fencing Act requires property owners to serve a notice telling the neighbouring owners where and when the new fence would be built, the materials that would be used, the estimated cost, and how that cost would be split.

Once the notice had been sent, the other property had 21 days to respond with objections.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff “There's no issues with my fence," Glenn Armstrong says.

Property lawyer Joshua Hitchcock said if two neighbours could not decide whether a new fence was needed, the one proposing the fence “can’t [then] just go off and knock down a fence and build another one”.

The Fencing Act states evenly splitting the cost of a new fence only applied when there was not already an adequate fence in place.

Hitchcock said the real question was what defined an adequate fence.

“That’s like a notoriously difficult question to answer.”