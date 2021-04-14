Mould-ridden classrooms not a priority for ministry until too late - Hutt High board chairman

Hutt Valley High School’s board of trustees chairman Hamish Bowen says problems at the school have been ignored by the Ministry of Education for years.

Hutt Valley High School’s mouldy buildings did not become a priority for the Ministry of Education until classrooms were forced to close, the school’s board of trustees chairman says.

This week the Lower Hutt school announced hundreds of senior students would have to spend half their time learning from home next term after toxic mould was found in several learning spaces. Thirteen classrooms and a dance studio have now been closed because they are unsafe.

Hamish Bowen​ said leaking buildings have been a problem for more than a decade with the current and previous boards having tried and failed to get funding to fix the problems.

“[The ministry said] we didn’t make it into the top 100 priority schools.”

READ MORE:

* Hutt Valley High School mould: Rented buildings nearby may be used as classrooms

* Ministry ignored leaking buildings as school for years - Hutt Valley High principal

* Unsafe levels of mould in 'toxic C Block' forces students and teachers out of classrooms



The affected buildings were the school’s C and E blocks, which were built about 50 years ago.

He said the buildings were poorly designed, with flat roofs and internal gutters which did not stand up to the weather.

“They thought they looked cool in the ‘70s for whatever reason, but the design was questionable. They aren’t fit for purpose.”

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Natone Park is a decile 1 school in Porirua east and in a shocking state. Water runs down internal walls and drips from light fittings, and classrooms are closed due to mould: this is a school in the ground zero for rheumatic fever.

Bowen said the school was a tenant of the Ministry of Education, and they were unable to do work without the ministry’s permission. The school was further hamstrung by limited funding to look after its buildings, he said.

“How much they give in capital is up to them.”

In March, classrooms were evacuated after dangerous levels of mould were first detected in Block C.

Eight learning spaces were closed and students were forced to study in the school’s hall and library. The closure of further areas means the school no longer has enough space to hold classes for all its 1730 students.

From next term, year 12 and 13 students will be spending 2½ days a week at school and the remaining time participating in online lessons taken by their teachers. Younger students’ classes will remain at the school.

The ministry is investigating the lease of nearby buildings or spaces to host classes in the short-term.

Acting principal Denise Johnson​ has also voiced her dissatisfaction with lack of attention given to the moisture issues by the ministry.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Education Minister Chris Hipkins says he doesn't'; belive his ministry failed Hutt Valley High School. (file photo)

The Ministry of Education’s head of education infrastructure service​, Kim Shannon​​, said previous correspondence with the school was being reviewed to understand the history of the issues.

Scott Evens, a senior official in charge of property at the ministry, previously told Stuff the ministry had been made aware of the mould problem on March 25.

Meanwhile, Hutt South MP Ginny Andersen has called a meeting for school community to discuss their concerns about the closure.

“[We’re holding the meeting so] the minister (CHris Hipkins) can hear loud and clear the voice of the community – that we want safe, healthy, fit for purpose buildings at Hutt High School.”

It was not acceptable that the school had got to a point where it had to close classrooms and students would have to learn from home, she said.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins​ said yesterday he didn’t think the ministry had failed the school.

“I wouldn’t say the ministry [of education] has let them down, I would say their system overall has not done a good job of managing school property.

“I don’t necessarily think they’ve been slow to act, like I said there’s been a variety of different issues that are at play here, including the fact that schools are given money every year to maintain their buildings, some have done that very well and some have not. In some cases they’re legacy issues.”

It was clear the school’s property funding allocation would not be enough to address the issue, and money was available to top it up, he said.