False start on city's four-way stops

One of the two four-way stops in Nelson South – at the intersection of Kawai St South and Tukuka St.

Several innovations made to streets in Nelson South jumped the gun before getting official council approval, making them technically unenforceable by police for several months.

In December, a major layout change was made in Nelson South, as part of the Nelson Innovative Streets project – which is currently undergoing a 12-month trial.

The changes included the installation of two four-way stops at the intersection of Kawai/Tukuka St and Tipahi/Tukuka St.

The four-way stops formed a crucial part of the project’s goals, namely to slow vehicle speeds, reduce traffic volumes and improve safety.

READ MORE:

* New ideas for Nelson South street safety project

* Street safety trial in Nelson South lowers speeds but draws mixed views



However, while the stops were installed in December, they had not been approved for inclusion into the council’s bylaw schedules.

This meant the new set-up was technically not authorised, and the new layout was not able to be enforced by police.

The issue was eventually addressed at a hearings panel on Wednesday, where the amendments to the bylaw were passed and the signs given retrospective approval.

Initially brought before the panel in March, hearing panel chair Councillor Gaile Noonan had stood down the matter of the four-way stops, in order to get more information about what had happened.

Noonan said she did not know why the bylaw changes had not been approved before the stop signs had been set up, or why it had taken so long to clear up.

“I just wanted to make sure the process was robust.

“The signs were there, but the police couldn’t do anything about them.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Along with the four-way stops, a range of innovations have been included in areas like Kawai St to reduce speed and traffic volumes on residential roads.

Nelson City Council manager for transport Marg Parfitt said it was not unusual for some safety-related changes to the transport network to be made, with retrospective approval for the bylaw coming later.

Parfitt said while council would attempt to get bylaw approval before any other traffic restrictions were introduced, due to meeting schedules this was not always possible.

“The Innovative Streets trial has been approved by the council in principle and as such the intent of some of these traffic control measures being trialled has been sanctioned.

“However, to be fully enforceable they do need to eventually be included in the by-law schedules.”

Following information provided at the hearing, the panel included their reasons for approving the changes.

Aside from the need to retrospectively approve the installation, and give police authority to enforce the layout – it was stated the four-way stops were essential for the purposes of the Innovating Streets trial, which had been achieving the goal of lowering speeds and increasing safety on the road.

Provided for through Waka Kotahi NZTA’s Innovating Streets Fund, the trial in Nelson South had come about in response to members of the community who were concerned the road was being used as a “rat run” by commuters wanting to avoid traffic on Waimea Rd.

DAMIEN O'CARROLL/STUFF Surely you don't have to indicate for those tiny painted circles. Or do you?

According to monitoring of the site, speeds outside the Nelson South Kindergarten had dropped by 37.5 per cent since the changes were made – effectively reducing speeds to 30kmh.

Along with the four-way stop sign intersections, other innovations included speed humps, and picnic tables surrounded by planter boxes on the road itself.

The next phase of the project, centred on the area covered by Kawai St, Tipahi St, Tukuka St, and Boundary Rd, will focus on a “people-first" approach, and encourage active modes of transport other than cars.