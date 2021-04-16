Tramper's lucky rescue in poor weather and fading light

A cold, wet tramper who spent a night stuck on steep terrain in the Kahurangi National Park was lucky the rescue helicopter was able to drop a paramedic to him before nightfall.

The man activated his personal locator beacon after falling in rough, steep country on the Douglas Range, between the Aorere and Cobb valleys on Monday evening.

He was tramping with another man and the pair had set out from Fenella Hut near the Cobb River and were heading north towards Lonely Lake Hut.

At some point, the man slipped off the ridge in steep tussock. He was uninjured but made the decision to walk down towards the bushline instead of back up towards the ridge.

He then found himself in rough, steep terrain in a deep ravine, where he fell off a bluff and set off his beacon.

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter left to find the tramper just after 5.30pm on Monday and pilot Barry McAuliffe​ said while it was raining with misty low cloud, their biggest issue was the fading light.

“I was pretty confident we were going to be able to get up there, but there was always doubt as to whether we were going to be able to get back out again.”

The helicopter reached the pair and was able to hover on one skid to pick the uninjured man up. The other man was around 100 metres away on rough terrain. He was on his hands and knees and the flashing light from his beacon was visible.

They couldn’t reach him in a hurry and in the fading light, there was no time to use the winch.

“What we really wanted to do was just get him onboard and get him out of there or at least get down off the tops but with the dark arriving and a fair bit of rain and cloud around we didn't have the option to hang around and wait for them.”

Dulkara Martig/Supplied The rescue helicopter crew and a tramper spent the night in the Waingaro Forks Hut after weather prevented them from returning to Nelson, while an intensive care paramedic hunkered down with an injured tramper nearby. (File photo)

Flying in poor weather during daylight hours was one thing, but McAuliffe said darkness added another level of complexity.

The crew made the decision to leave St John intensive care paramedic Matt Wilkinson​​, who is highly experienced in mountain rescue​, at the scene.

He said the man was cold, wet and disoriented and also had minor injuries from his fall.

Wilkinson made a shelter under a rock overhang for the man and then himself in a shallow cave. He got the man into dry clothes, inside his sleeping bag and an emergency bag and got him to eat some food.

Despite the continual rain, the pair were reasonably dry and Wilkinson monitored both their temperatures every two hours throughout the night.

The remaining helicopter crew and other tramper had been unable to fly back to Nelson and spent the night at the Waingaro Forks Hut.

At first light, the man’s condition had improved and the weather was good enough for the helicopter to fly.

The trampers were flown back to the rescue helicopter hanger at Nelson Airport on Tuesday morning.

Wilkinson said the rescue was made significantly easier due to the fact the pair had a personal locator beacon with them.

“When the unexpected happens, having that device and using it is potentially a lifesaver and this incident was no exception to that.”