Report suggesting removal of now-mouldy classrooms ignored by ministry - school's board members

Current and former board of trustees members say a report suggesting a now-problem building be removed was ignored by Ministry of Education officials.

A 2016 report proposing the demolition of a Hutt Valley High School building where toxic mould was found a fortnight ago was ignored by ministry officials, say current and former board of trustees members.

The Campus of the Future report was a 10-year aspirational plan produced to guide infrastructure development at the school.

Top of the report’s list of priorities was C Block, which was recently evacuated and closed after unsafe levels of black mould were discovered - forcing students and teachers into the hall and library. Thirteen classrooms and a dance studio have now been closed and senior students are to study from home part-time next term.

Chris Nicholls​, a board member from 2013 to 2019, said Ministry of Education officials ignored the plans, telling the school there was no funding available. He said the board felt a sense of “total frustration” – the report had been paid for by parents out of an annual infrastructure donation.

The report said the building was dingy and cold, and proposed redeveloping or demolishing it.

“C Block as a teaching space is currently under-performing and has been identified at all levels of consultation as a priority for redevelopment,” the report said.

“Through consultation with the school, teachers, students and staff C Block was identified as one of the major issues affecting the quality of the school environment.”

Rosa Woods/Stuff Thirteen classrooms and a dance studio have now been closed because of mould issues at Hutt Valley High School. (File photo)

While the report did not identify mould or moisture issues in the block at that time, Nicholls said the inaction of the ministry had led to the situation the school was now in.

Current board chairman Hamish Bowen said none of the other major infrastructure projects outlined in the report, such as a performing arts centre or new gymnasium, had been undertaken.

“We've done the signage and the rubbish bins – that’s about it.”​

Hutt High’s acting principal, Denise Johnson,​ recalled the ministry had agreed to the C Block build in principle and asked for further design work.

When estimated costs were presented in 2017, it became clear regular funding would not cover costs and talks then stalled, she said.

Kim Shannon​, the Ministry of Education’s head of education infrastructure service​, said the ministry was reviewing its engagements with the school “to identify where we could have worked better”.

Bowen and Nicholls both felt the current and former boards had been thrown under the bus by Education Minister Chris Hipkins​ on Tuesday, who said some schools had not done a good job of managing their properties. They felt the comments had been directed at Hutt High.

Hipkins’ spokesman Richard Trow said the minister had not taken a swipe at Hutt High – he had not referenced the school specifically because he had not been briefed on the background. ​

“[He] stressed there are schools with legacy issues where [five-year agreement] funding is not enough and more is required (such as the age of buildings, outdated design and potential watertight issues etc) and not the fault of any school.”