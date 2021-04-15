Trust says it wants to 'begin in earnest' on design options for fale malae on Wellington waterfront

The Fale Malae Trust says it wants to “begin in earnest” working on design options for a venue on Wellington’s waterfront, with $20 million of funding already secured.

Trust chair Adrian Orr told Wellington City Council on Thursday that Frank Kitts Park, which is also the proposed site for a planned Chinese Garden, was the ideal location for a fale malae.

The venue would provide an “internationally significant and unique space” to celebrate New Zealand’s Pacific identity through arts, culture, economic development and education, Orr said.

“This would be a place of significant hui for the Pacific region,” Orr said.

“We’re convinced we can do this without interfering with any of the other plans or ides for Frank Kitts Park.”

SUPPLIED An artist's impression of a fale malae on Bunny St in Wellington. The location has since been scrapped due to consenting problems. (File photo)

The proposal comes as plans for a $40 million-plus development of the waterfront park, including a Chinese Garden, continue to stall, with no funding allocated for the development in the council’s draft 10-year plan.

Orr said the trust had identified a 1741-square-metre section where the venue could be located, on the site of the current carpark opposite Whairepo Lagoon.

It would be a place to host Pacific region events on things like climate, welfare, health, trade and sustainability.

Orr acknowledged the seismic problems the trust would need to overcome to build the venue, but said it had the money, patience, and engineering expertise on board to overcome those problems.

Other sites explored by the trust, including one on Bunny St, were not suitable for the venue, he said.

“We are absolutely confident that we are part of your solution, not an additional challenge. We are going in with eyes wide open.”

The trust had already secured $10m funding commitments from central Government and Victoria University, and had support for the project from the Pasikifa community, mana whenua, and Pacific Island heads of mission, among others, Orr said.

He envisaged a grand place of pride, belonging and encouragement for Pasikifa communities to engage.

“We’re not talking about an old-fashioned shed. We’re talking about something that represents current and future Pacific connectedness.

‘We want to begin in earnest around the design phase for what this fale malae would look like.”

The next steps for the venue included appointing an architect, working with council officials, and continuing community engagement.