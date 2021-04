A man has died after a workplace incident in Pūtāruru on Wednesday

Police were alerted to the incident in Pūtāruru at 12.47pm on Wednesday, a police spokeswoman said.

WorkSafe have confirmed they were investigating the incident which happened at a woodlot.

In a statement WorkSafe said they understand a person was injured on site and later died as a result of their injuries.

The man’s death has been referred to the Coroner.