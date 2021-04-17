Central Wellington bar has hours cut amid concerns about fights and drunk students

Police and council will focus on liquor ban breaches this month as part of a newly formed social contract to address crime and disorder issues in central Wellington.

A central Wellington bar must close at 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays after its owner was found to be struggling to properly manage “challenging” behaviour by “high-risk” patrons, including fights and people climbing onto the balcony from the street.

After hearing evidence from several witnesses that The George on Willis' young clientele were regularly involved in disorderly incidents, the Wellington District Licensing Committee has issued a decision requiring the bar to shut early on its busiest nights of the week.

This comes as police and the city council crack down on the central Wellington liquor ban in a bid to reduce violence, disorder and anti-social behaviour.

The George on Willis bar has had its weekend hours reduced from 3am closing to 10pm closing, due to reports of violence and disorder.

The committee’s decision states The George’s owner, Qiang Liu, banned first-year university students from the nearby halls of residence to try to reduce alcohol-related harm at and around the bar. However, the change failed to convince the committee that the bar should be able to sell alcohol until 3am every day.

Sergeant Christopher Muir​ told the committee that officers had twice found people under the age of 18 on the premises and saw patrons outside on the footpath drinking alcohol that they had bought at the bar.

Some staff who were responsible for security were not properly qualified or licenced, Muir said, and he believed the bar lacked “sufficient systems and processes to deal with the high influx of student clientele between 10:00pm and midnight”..

According to the committee's decision, Liu had sold alcohol to a minor in 2013 and was twice found guilty of breaching the Smoke-free Environments Act after patrons were caught smoking in an enclosed area.

However, Liu told the committee he did not want students frequenting the premises and had made changes to the bar's menu to attract an older crowed. He argued that incidents that happened years ago should not play into the committee’s decision on whether to renew the bar's licence.

He added that staff tried their best to keep students safe, by making sure taxis were available. A security guard had also once walked a young woman home to her hall of residence.

The decision coincides with an initiative by police and the council to enforce the city’s alcohol-free zones during April, as part of a new social contract with the Greater Wellington Regional Council, hospitality and retail businesses in the capital.

Police plan to crack down on liquor ban breaches in central Wellington.

Area Commander Inspector Dean Silvester said police will be looking to enforce the ban, with a focus on side-loading, where people purchase alcohol at off-licenses or bring it into the central city with them, and drink it in areas surrounding the entertainment district.

“Side-loading is a concern for us and something we are actively looking to enforce. We want people to walk through our city without feeling intimidated by people consuming alcohol in public areas and the alcohol-free zones act as both a safety initiative and a prevention tool.

“If we see you in an alcohol-free zone breaching the bylaw, you can expect to get attention from us,” Inspector Silvester said.

A report by police and Wellington City Council found a consistent level of anti-social behaviour at Te Aro Park in the heart of central Wellington.

A report released in September found a “consistent level of anti-social behaviour” at Te Aro Park in the central city, with problems being reported every hour of every day.

Those caught drinking in a liquor ban area could be issued a formal warning, face a $250 fine or be arrested.

Police will review the results of action undertaken during April to determine how best to focus on the liquor bans going forward.

Wellington 24/7 Alcohol-free Zones include: Wellington Alcohol-free Zones

• Wellington Central area

• Oriental Bay

• Mt Victoria West

• Mt Victoria lookout

• Aro Valley

• Central Park

• Mt Cook

• Newtown

• Kilbirnie