Police, council to crack down on liquor-ban areas in Wellington

Police and council will focus on liquor ban breaches this month as part of a newly formed social contract to address crime and disorder issues in central Wellington.

Police and council are cracking down on the central Wellington liquor ban in a bid to reduce violence, disorder and anti-social behaviour.

On Friday, the organisations said they would shine a spotlight on the city’s alcohol-free zones this month, as part of a new social contract with the Greater Wellington Regional Council, hospitality and retail sectors.

The focus of the initiative will be education of where the liquor ban areas are and identifying those who are breaching it.

Area Commander Inspector Dean Silvester said police will be looking to enforce the ban, with a focus on side-loading, where people purchase alcohol at off-licenses or bring it into the central city with them, and drink it in areas surrounding the entertainment district.

“Alcohol is a major driver of social harm in Wellington city, with most incidents of violence, disorder or anti-social behaviour involving intoxicated people.

“Side-loading is a concern for us and something we are actively looking to enforce. We want people to walk through our city without feeling intimidated by people consuming alcohol in public areas and the alcohol-free zones act as both a safety initiative and a prevention tool.

“If we see you in an alcohol-free zone breaching the bylaw, you can expect to get attention from us," Inspector Silvester said.

Last month, a multi-agency social contract was launched, which included a commitment by the Wellington City Council, the regional council, hospitality operators, retailers, and police to take collective action to address crime and disorder in the central city.

It came after police said the area was over-represented for disorder and assaults, and multiple hospitality operators stating the level of crime was the worst they had seen in 20 years.

One assault resulted in the death of Lower Hutt man Simon Strickland in February, outside Te Papa on Cable St.

A report released in September found a “consistent level of anti-social behaviour” at Te Aro Park, with issues being reported every hour of every day.

Those caught drinking in a liquor ban area could be issued a formal warning, face a $250 fine or be arrested.

Mayor Andy Foster said council and police were asking people to be responsible and only drink alcohol in a licensed bar.

“It’s the right thing to do and plays a big part in ensuring everyone has an enjoyable and safe time when they are out in the city.”

Councillor Tamatha Paul, who holds the city safety portfolio, said educating people about the liquor ban was a vital step in changing behaviour.

“We have a responsibility to make sure Wellingtonians and visitors to our central city have the information they need to make good decisions.

“We’ll also be reminding people about the alcohol-free zones by increasing our own communications about where people are not able to drink alcohol.”

Police will review the results of action undertaken during April to determine how best to focus on the liquor bans going forward.

Wellington 24/7 Alcohol-free Zones include: Wellington Alcohol-free Zones

• Wellington Central area

• Oriental Bay

• Mt Victoria West

• Mt Victoria lookout

• Aro Valley

• Central Park

• Mt Cook

• Newtown

• Kilbirnie