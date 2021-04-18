Tākaka home 'extensively damaged' in early-morning blaze
A home has been "extensively damaged” in an early-morning fire in Tākaka.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said emergency services were called to reports of a house fire on Patons Rock Rd, Tākaka in the Nelson region about 4am on Sunday.
On arrival, firefighters found the blaze was "well-involved".
The fire, which is not being treated as suspicious, was contained with six fire engines in attendance attempting to fully extinguish it. No one was injured.
A fire investigator would attend the scene on Sunday to determine the cause of the blaze.
Stuff