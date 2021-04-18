Pedestrian in serious condition after early morning hit-and-run in central Auckland

Police is asking anyone with information to come forward and help with their investigation. (File image)

A pedestrian has been left in serious condition after an early morning hit-and-run in Auckland.

Police say the man was struck by a car on Sandringham Rd, shortly before 4am on Sunday.

The victim was taken to Auckland Hospital, where he remains in serious but stable condition.

The vehicle fled the scene immediately after the crash and has not been located.

Police conducted a scene investigation and closed off the road, but are also appealing to members of the public to come forward if they know more information.