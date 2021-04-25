'You don't forget': Fledgling romance was cut short by war, but the memories remain

It was a fledgling romance during World War II. He was killed in battle, and 77 years later she still remembers. Helen Harvey reports.

He was a Kiwi war hero, a leader of men in battle, the former head boy of a prestigious school.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Peg Sando has fond memories of a soldier, Jock McGruther, she met while in the army during World War II.

She served with the New Zealand Women's Army Auxiliary Corps (WAAC), and met him as he recovered from wounds. Romance began to develop.

Tragically, Major John (Jock) McGruther is forever 29. He did not have to go back to the front, but he did. And Peg Sando, now almost 98, has never forgotten the young officer.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Sando was in the WAAC during World War II and for a couple of years in the early 1950s.

Sando joined the WAAC as an 18-year-old in July 1942. She was posted to the Northern Military District School of Instruction at Narrow Neck, on Auckland's North Shore, in the dental section.

McGruther (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Hikairo) was eight years her senior. He had been head boy at King's College, and played in the school’s First XV rugby team.

Supplied Jock McGruther (seated, second from right) was head boy during his time at King’s College.

He served in the Middle East in the early years of the war, and wrote home about fenced paddocks and turnips on the family farm.

Or he wrote about his roommate; an Englishman.

‘’[He] is a jolly good sort. He thinks England is the only place in the world. I argue with him and say New Zealand is.’’

One of his letters talks about the war: “Greece was bad enough from the air, but Crete was absolute hell. Our chaps were machine-gunned from the ground and mortared, and they were bombed and machine-gunned from the air”.

Supplied Jock McGruther was one of the few Māori majors in the regular forces, his nephew David Bell says.

It was while fighting in Crete that McGruther was wounded in 1941, when he was with the 18th Battalion 34th Anti-Tank Battery.

He was sent home to New Zealand to recover, and stationed as an instructor at Narrow Neck.

It was there that his cousin introduced him to Sando, who was Peg Giles at the time.

She remembers him as being a real gentleman.

“He treated me very kindly,” she says.

“I was just a young thing, very innocent. If I could talk to him as I am now, we would find an awful lot in common in getting to know each other quicker and better.’’

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Peg Sando remembers Jock McGruther as being a real gentleman.

It was a fledgling romance. Sando recalls a few ‘’innocent’’ dates, before McGruther invited her to spend Christmas Day 1943 with his family at their farm near Te Awamutu.

She left on Boxing Day for a week's holiday with her family.

While she was away, McGruther – who had volunteered to return to active service – was recalled. He had taken a drop in rank so he could be back with his men.

‘’“[He] left for the front before I could bid him farewell,” Sando says.

‘’It was very brief. It was a romance that was developing, but it never got a chance.’’

She never saw him again.

McGruther was killed in action on July 14, 1944 at Monte Camurcina, southwest of Florence in Italy, just a few weeks after his 29th birthday.

He was one of nearly 12,000 New Zealanders who lost their lives in World War II.

Supplied Jock McGruther is buried at the Assisi War Cemetery in Italy.

His death is described by R.M. Burdon in an extract from the Official History of 24 Battalion.

‘’On the morning of 14 July the headquarters was being heavily mortared from about 7am,” Burdon writes.

“Shortly before 10am Major McGruther was badly wounded by shellfire. Sergeant Thompson promptly came up from the RAP to carry him out, only to find on arrival that he had died in the meantime.’’

His funeral service was led by padre R.M. Gourdie, who described McGruther's courage in a letter.

“I'm afraid there is not much I can tell you of the actual tragedy,” Gourdie writes, “but the R.S.M. of 24 Battalion did tell me that Jock spoke after he was hit, and so typical of him, he inquired about the condition of his men who were there, asking if they were alright.”

McGruther’s family learned of his death by telegram.

Supplied This was the telegram Jock McGruther's family received with news of his death.

“Deeply regret to inform you that your son Major John Robert McGruther has been reported killed in action,” it says.

“The prime minister wishes me to convey to you on behalf of the Government, deepest sympathies in your loss.”

The telegram is signed by Fred Jones, who was New Zealand’s defence minister during World War II.

Later in 1944, Peg Sando narrowly avoided being sent overseas herself.

She was preparing to go with three other non-commissioned officers to work in the dental section in Dover, England.

They would have been helping prisoners get “dentally fit” as preparations were made for the end of the war.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Peg Sando looks at mementos from her time in the army. “You never forget,” she says.

‘’Things were getting very sticky at that point,” she recalls.

“We had our inoculations done, bags packed, and the colonel sent an order through that it was going to be too dangerous.”

A mobile dental unit, already in Italy with New Zealand forces, was sent to England instead.

After the war, a friend of McGruther's brought her back a “special message”.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Sando has kept a copy of a card remembering McGruther that was sent by his family in 1944.

“I didn’t find out until later just how fond he was of me,” she says.

‘’I got one letter from him and I sent one back to him, whether he ever got it I don’t know. It was just a friendship that was developing, but it wasn’t meant to be.

‘’I have a photo of him, and it’s one of those things in your life that you remember.”

Sando placed a memoriam notice in the paper on July 15, 1945 – the first anniversary of McGruther's death.

Stuff These memoriam notices were placed in the newspaper in 1945, on the first anniversary of McGruther’s death.

It read: “In proud and loving memory of Major John Robert (Jock), killed in action, Italy, July 14, 1944. Remembering – Peg”.

Sando continued her dental career making dentures for a dentist in Te Awamutu, before studying to be a nurse. She gave up nursing after badly injuring her hands on a stove-pipe.

While trying to decide her next step in 1950, she saw army recruiters on the main street.

They were recruiting for K Force – the New Zealand contingent that served in Korea.

Three days later she was in Papakua, back in the dental corps, where she stayed until she met her husband two years later.

Sando, who will turn 98 next month, cherishes her memories of McGruther.

‘’Jock was held in high regard by his troops,’’ she says.

‘’I’ve had messages come back from people who knew him. He was a very popular officer, and will never be forgotten.’’

McGruther's nephew David Bell says similar stories have been passed down through the family.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff McGruther’s nephew David Bell has kept his uncle’s letters and other memorabilia from the war.

‘’He was a very devout kind of person,” Bell says.

“Very good with those who were under him. Highly respected. He was one of the few Māori majors in the battalion.

‘’He didn’t need to go back [to the front]. He had been wounded twice before, but he left to be with his troops.

“He didn’t come back. It’s very sad.’’

Sando married in 1952 and has two children, four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Peg Sando has never forgotten Jock McGruther, and placed a notice in the paper on the 75th anniversary of his death.

But she never forgot McGruther.

“You don’t forget,” she says. “You can’t.”

In 2019, on the 75th anniversary of his death, she put a memoriam notice in the paper, just as she had on the first anniversary in 1945.

It read: “Fondly remembered by Peg”.