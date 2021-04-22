Greyhound Zipping Sarah wins race - while on methamphetamine

Animal welfare in greyhound racing is under review in New Zealand. (Stock image)

A leading trainer has been disqualified for four months after one of her greyhounds tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

Foxton trainer Angela Helen Turnwald lined up Zipping Sarah, owned by a syndicate, for the Len, Jane and Penny Hart Memorial Feature at the Canterbury Greyhound Racing Club on November 12 last year.

The greyhound streaked home to finish first, winning a stake of $4011.

Turnwald pleaded guilty to failing to produce Zipping Sarah free of a prohibited substance for the race.

The stake money was not paid, and she was also fined $3500.

The greyhound has come first, second or third in nearly half of its nearly 300 races.

It is the third doping case in the greyhound racing industry in the last six months, according to animal rights organisation Safe.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Greyhounds involved in racing have allegedly suffered high injury rates. (File photo)

Racing Minister Grant Robertson said doping and other forms of cheating were “completely unacceptable”.

“It’s not fair on the animals or on the people betting.”

In a decision released this week, the Judicial Control Authority (JCA) said it could not establish who or how the drug was administered, but it had to impose a sentence to ensure trainers were vigilant and took precautions to ensure their greyhounds did not consume prohibited substances before a race.

The decision comes only weeks after Robertson announced a review into animal welfare in greyhound racing, which has been plagued by allegations of excessive dog euthanasia, high numbers of injuries and unaccounted-for dogs.

The authority heard Zipping Sarah was driven to Addington in Christchurch by Turnwald’s partner, a licensed kennel hand, who stopped for a few hours at a friend’s house in Kaiapoi where it got some exercise.

Turnwald initially claimed the meth could have come from syndicate members who patted the dog after the race.

It was said some syndicate members – not identified – had smoked the drug hours before the race.

This defence was abandoned after the Racing Integrity Unit brought expert evidence that showed the vast majority of the meth must have been ingested before the race meeting.

JCA panel chairman Warwick Gendall QC said the “surmised defence was untenable speculation”.

Methamphetamine, a potent central nervous system stimulant, posed significant animal welfare issues and the level of amphetamine was “particularly large”, Gendall said.

The authority had received impressive character references in support of Turnwald and a detailed personal statement to which the authority gave some weight.

Gendall said no deliberate wrongdoing had been established, but deterrence was “crucial”.

Turnwald had a blameless record over a lengthy period of training greyhounds. She had paid the winning stake to her owners and her reputation had been damaged, Gendall said.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Greyhound owners get together to show how lovely the breed can be off the track. (Video first published June 2019)

The trainer is placed in the top 30 greyhound trainers in New Zealand and in 285 starts has had 46 first places, 36 seconds and 39 thirds. Dogs she has trained have won $167,000 of stake money.

Safe is calling for the Government to halt all greyhound racing until its review is complete, saying eight dogs have died and more than 300 injured from racing since January.

“Dogs are being killed, injured and doped. That’s the state of greyhound racing in Aotearoa right now. It’s abhorrent,” said Safe spokesman Will Appelbe.

“The Government’s review is promising, but every day that dogs are raced, the risk of painful injury is high and death is never far away.

“To protect dogs, the minister should immediately halt racing until the review is complete.”

Robertson said intentional administration of prohibited substances to greyhounds in New Zealand was very rare, and that there were no positive results in the 2019/20 year.

“However, this appalling case shows that we can’t be complacent.”

Robertson said he was currently appointing a board to lead the new Racing Integrity Board, which will be responsible for preventing doping, race-fixing and corruption that damage the industry and potentially harm the animals involved.