West Coast community fighting for survival against council cutbacks

The small West Coast town of Runanga could see a host of services scrapped under local council cost-cutting proposals.

When Rose Green raised her family in Runanga more than 30 years ago, the town was teeming with children playing in the streets and money was flowing from the mines.

Just north of Greymouth, Runanga was built and sustained by gold and coal miners going back to the 1800s. It is home to the historic Runanga Miner’s Hall and the stunning Coal Creek waterfall, and an impressive number of Kiwis rugby league stars adorn the fabled “wall of fame” at the Workingmen’s Club.

Joanne Naish/Stuff The historic Runanga Miner’s Hall is being renovated with the help of a $400,000 Government grant.

Green says that when her children went to the local school it had 150 pupils, and in its heyday the town had 1700 people.

But when the mining industry nose-dived, people left and the money stopped flowing.

Today, it only has 55 pupils, 650 ratepayers and the cheapest houses on the West Coast, with an average price of $149,200. The median income of $24,400 is well below the New Zealand average of $52,000.

Now there could be more woe to come – the Grey District Council, in its long-term plan, is proposing to stop funding the town’s pool and service centre as it grapples with a doubling of rates over the next 10 years.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Residents are angry the council is proposing to close facilities in Runanga.

Green’s father worked at the Strongman mine just north of Runanga before an explosion killed 19 men in 1967. Her husband, Bernard Green, himself a Kiwis rugby league player, was killed in a rockfall in the Roa Mine in 2006. Her three sons were also all coal miners.

As the coal mines closed down, two of her sons moved to Australia for work, like many West Coasters.

“There was a lot of money, miners were well paid and spending their money in the shops,” Green said of the years gone by.

“Now people are making ends meet. We had big mining companies donating money for the swimming pool, but the cash cows are gone.”

Supplied Grey District councillor Rose Green is torn between saving costs and saving her community.

Now a Grey district councillor, Green is wrestling with the decision whether to close the town’s swimming pool and service centre due to rising costs and low usage.

“When my kids were young they used it three times a day. It was a community hub – all the kids used the pool – but times have changed.

“My daughter lives in Runanga and my grandson swims at the pool all the time, but for some reason people are not using it like they should be. People are yelling out about it closing but don’t use it,” she said.

Despite the lack of people taking a dip nowadays, there was “no way on earth” Green would support its closure.

She is keen to hear ideas about how to keep the pool open, including whether a community trust could be established to run it.

Supplied The Runanga pool in its heyday.

Runanga businessman Cliff Sandrey said the council was portraying the town as a “sinking ship”.

Residents are angry that the council is proposing to close the pool they spent 15 years raising $750,000 to build.

“It is a brilliant facility. It’s never going to make money, it’s a service,” he said.

“You break the good will of the people by taking these facilities away. It’s their facility, they created it. We’ve already paid for it once. It’s just a fair kick in the guts for Runanga.”

The service centre, which houses civil defence, a library, council services and a post office, is vital for the community, Sandrey said, and elderly residents depend on it.

“It isn’t about whether it makes money or how many people go through the door. People go there, not just to prop up the council, but because it’s part of their community.”

He said the council’s proposed 9.99 per cent rate rise equated to an income of $1.8 million for the council.

“You can contribute $1.1m to staff costs. They are kidding themselves. They need to cut their cloth to suit, and it isn’t about taking Runanga apart to achieve it.”

Joanne Naish/Stuff Cliff Sandrey is calling for residents to oppose the council's proposals to close facilities in Runanga.

The council’s long-term plan, which is out for public consultation, proposes a 9.99 per cent increase in rates this year, and to then go up by six per cent every year until 2031.

The council would use the money for projects including extending kerbside rubbish collections, a new $4.2m Greymouth library, $2m stormwater upgrades and a $2.2m landfill extension.

Kate Kennedy moved to Runanga a year ago from the North Island and believed the community could take ownership of the facilities itself.

“We could run the library as volunteers and provide a better service. We can definitely do better than the seven hours a week it is open now,” she said.

She said Runanga was “on the verge of an up-tick in population” as people fled the main centres for more affordable housing.

“It’s so beautiful being surrounded by native bush, but the really great thing about it is the community. Once you lose services it’s very hard to get them back,” she said.

Kennedy hopes a community trust could be set up to operate the pool with extended opening hours.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Kate Kennedy is calling for Runanga residents to take over ownership of the town’s pool.

The council’s long-term plan says the Runanga service centre costs $17,000 a year to run, not including staffing, and it is only open in the mornings.

“The question has been raised if this is the best use of council resources and money when the council offices and Grey District Library are only 7km away,” the plan says.

The council’s preferred option is to close the centre and sell the building, but it could also charge Runanga ratepayers $40 a year each to keep the centre open.

Another option would be to charge Runanga ratepayers an extra $160 a year to keep the pool open through a targeted rate.

But its preferred option is for a community group to take it over, with a council operational grant of $30,000. If no group could be formed then the pool would be closed and sold.

The plan says the pool earned $3000 but cost $86,000 a year when it was open during the summer.

According to Sport New Zealand the West Coast has three standard-sized council pools, which equates to 10,716 people per pool – a significantly better ratio than the national average of 23,472 people per pool.

Mayor Tania Gibson acknowledged Runanga was getting a “raw deal” but said it was hard to justify the cost when the facilities were not being used.

Joanne Naish/Stuff The Runanga Hall of Fame at the Workingmen's Club boasts an impressive number of Kiwi international players.

There were eight days in a row during summer when the pool had no customers at all, but the council still had to pay two lifeguards.

She said the service centre needed maintenance of up to $100,000 but only had two or three customers a day.

“Nobody wants to put rates up. My own rates are going to go up $5000 but we have to pay for $45m of deferred infrastructure upgrades and increased costs put on us by central Government,” she said.

No decisions have been made, and councillors will listen to feedback, Gibson said.

Submissions close on May 17.