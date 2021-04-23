Injunction filed against NZ Bus following 'unlawful' lockout of drivers following strike

Wellington bus drivers picket the Kilbirnie depot during their 24 hour strike in April 2021.

The Tramways Union is seeking an urgent injunction against NZ Bus, claiming its lockout of Wellington bus drivers is unlawful.

The union filed proceedings in the Employment Court on Friday after drivers were told the day before they would be locked out of depots until a proposed collective agreement, which had earlier been rejected, was signed.

"This lockout has offended the sensibilities of the public, threatened the livelihoods of the bus drivers and is now likely to be found in breach of New Zealand employment law," said Council of Trade Unions president Richard Wagstaff​.

A hearing is scheduled for 10.30am on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, angry and determined bus drivers took to the picket lines morning as they began their public fight for better work conditions.

What was meant to be a 24-hour strike could now stretch for weeks after bus company NZ Bus served a lockout notice to union drivers.

A group of about 50 drivers had gathered outside the Kilbirnie bus depot, waving signs bearing messages like “smash the lockout” and “on strike today, locked out tomorrow”.

A chorus of cheers erupted every few seconds as car horns sounded from passing drivers.

In a fiery speech to the drivers at the bus depot, Council of Trade Unions boss Richard Wagstaff said NZ Bus owner Next Capital “doesn’t care about Wellington”.

“They clearly don’t care about bus drivers, they clearly don't care about anything but their money... it’s something that we’re not going to stand for, I can see you’re not going to stand for, and we’re behind you 100 per cent,” he said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Council of Trade Unions boss Richard Wagstaff told picketing drivers Next Capital “doesn’t care about Wellington”.

Wellington's bus shutdown was expected to cause chaos for the city, with 26 bus routes affected and no alternative services in place, but instead, roads appeared to be quieter than usual with many choosing to work from home.

NZ Bus is one of four bus companies that operate public transport in the Wellington region.

In a statement, NZ Bus chief executive Jay Zmijewski​​ said the company had been left with “no option" but to issue the lockout notice “in response to the strike action, the disruption we have been experiencing, and the threat of further ‘surprise attack strikes’ by the union”.

NZ Bus is owned by Australian private equity firm Next Capital, which acquired it for $229 million in 2018.

The company has been asked for further comment on the strike and its lockout notice.

Tramways Union secretary Kevin O’Sullivan​ said drivers would not accept the pay deal, meaning the shutdown could stretch indefinitely.

The union’s drivers last week voted 204-2 in favour of taking industrial action.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Wellington bus drivers picket the Kilbirnie depot during their 24-hour strike on Friday.

Minister urges company to back down

The commotion surrounding NZ Bus' lockout notice even caught the attention of Transport Minister Michael Wood​, who has strongly urged the company to withdraw the notice.

Wood warned of the “unacceptable impact” an indefinite lockout would have on people and business in the capital.

He was also concerned about the “disproportionate impact on vulnerable workers by indefinitely locking them out unless they accept the company offer”.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Transport Minister Michael Wood says he is closely monitoring developments and expects constructive, good faith behaviour from all sides. (File photo)

“My strong urging to NZ Bus is to withdraw its indefinite lockout notice, and for both parties to return to the bargaining table and negotiate to reach a reasonable and equitable agreement,” Wood said.

“I am closely monitoring developments and expect constructive, good faith behaviour from all sides.”

What the drivers say:

Michael Foakes has been driving buses for six years. He said he was striking because he didn’t feel respected by the company.

“We’ve got to make a stand,” he said.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Striking bus drivers held signs reading “don’t take our holiday” and “smash the lockout” at the Kilbirnie bus terminal on Friday morning.

“I’m angry for the way they’re treating us. They’ve got no cares for us at all. We’re just a bloody number that’s all we are.”

He was caught by surprise when the company issued the lockout notice on Thursday afternoon.

“I was totally shocked. I was gutted. Why have they taken that response, why?”

He was worried about an extended lockout, but said he was determined to keep fighting.

“I’m worried, but it will have to be done,” he said.

“I’ve got to keep going for everybody else and all the other drivers, as long as the support’s here, l’ll be here.”

Andrew McVeigh, an engineer in the workshop, didn't know yet whether the lockout applied to him or only drivers.

KEVIN STENT Wellington bus drivers picket the Kilbirnie depot during their 24 hour strike on Friday. From left, Ryhs Hiroki, Motu Finai and Julie Goldingham.

"I'm pretty angry, I'm angry for these guys," he said, gesturing to the striking drivers around him.

"They just want to shaft the drivers, they want to take the money off them, take the annual leave off them ... just treat them badly."

A long lockout would put a lot of drivers under severe financial stress, he said.

“It'll affect them greatly. A lot of these people obviously don’t get paid very much, and so they need money to survive. There's rent, mortgages, and kids to feed," he said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Wellington bus drivers picket the Kilbirnie depot during their 24 hour strike on Friday. Julie Goldingham.

Commuters mostly back strikers

Commuters approached by Stuff reporters on Friday morning mostly backed the drivers, though some were annoyed by the disruption.

Tina Charles said she “absolutely” supported the drivers.

“It seems they’re getting shafted. They should not have stuff taken away from them that they’ve always had,” said Charles.

Andy Cleave of Wainuiomata said that Friday was a good day to strike as it was typically quieter than the rest of the week but he had mixed feelings about the drivers’ strike action.

“Some of their conditions being removed are a bit rough, but there’s so many that aren’t on the living wage already, and they’re going to be above it,” he said.

Denise Hurunui said the bus drivers deserved a fair go.

“They do a great job and it’s not an easy job. They’re face-to-face with the public and the public aren’t always nice,” she said.

Sam Jacob of Khandallah said she didn’t support the bus drivers’ strike.

“I hate strikes in principle. We get caught in the middle of it and it’s not our problem,” she said.

Bill Hickman/Stuff John Traynor of Wellington bicycle store Cycle Science expected an influx of business from the bus shutdown.

John Traynor, of Cycle Science bicycle store, said he expected an influx of business if the industrial action continued.

“It causes a lot of people to get their bikes out of storage. The workshop will probably get pretty busy next week,” he said.

What’s behind the strike?

Tramways Union and NZ Bus have been locked in bitter negotiations for months over a new collective agreement.

The new agreement proposed by NZ Bus would move drivers on to a higher base wage of $23.75 an hour, and to $25 per hour after 2 years. The company says the old agreement advantages longest-serving drivers who get the best shifts and the longest working hours.

However, drivers are unhappy about the loss of some penal rates and conditions.

The union is fiercely protective of several highly valued benefits in its current collective agreement, including double pay after midnight, time and a half on weekends, and strict controls around hours of work without extra pay.

A petition supporting the bus drivers, started by the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions, had almost 16,000 signatures by Friday morning.