Police called after neighbour confronts noisy workmen in early-morning bust-up

Neighbours confronted workmen who they say were being noisy at 6am in a Christchurch suburb.

Police were called to a Christchurch suburb after a building contractor allegedly swore and threatened a resident who confronted them about beginning work on a construction site before dawn.

Residents in Spreydon’s Bletsoe Ave said they were woken on Thursday morning by the sound of a van’s doors slamming and its blaring radio.

One neighbour claimed that when he went to investigate the noise just after 6am, the situation escalated to the point that a contractor told him to “f... off” and threatened to hit him.

Thursday's incident happened at a townhouse development in the street by Wolfbrook Residential, where several residents told Stuff they had heard workers arriving at 6am.

But the company’s chief executive, Guy Randall, said there were “inconsistencies” about what had happened, including the time.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff A resident of the street claims a contractor swore and threatened him just after 6am.

“I’m not trying to get away from anything ... I think there’s facts in dispute,” he said.

The contractors involved in the alleged incident on Thursday were from Scotts​ Quality Plastering Services, the resident said.

One resident said trucks arrived about 6am at the building site and workers “don't care that there’s people [sleeping]”.

Another neighbour said the noise was “not too bad” most of the time, but they were still generally unhappy with it.

The company did not respond to repeated requests for comment when contacted by Stuff.

The man who confronted the contractors said early morning noise had been going on for months.

“I’m not the only one that’s being disturbed by this.”

He said that during the dispute his wife called police, and another contractor managed to calm the man he said had been aggressive.

The resident said he knew the owner of the contracting business and would discuss what had happened with him.

Police confirmed that officers were called to a civil dispute in Bletsoe Ave at 6.30am, before offering advice and leaving.

Christchurch City Council said it had only received one noise complaint relating to contractors on Bletsoe Ave starting before 7am.

However, citywide, the council received more than 600 noise complaints in the past 12 months related to construction noise, and a spokeswoman said those complaints “often” regard noise before 7am.

Standards New Zealand, part of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, has guidelines for the expected noise from construction sites, with the lowest levels of noise expected between 8pm and 6.30am.

During this time, the average sound period should not exceed 45dB – which a council spokeswoman said was an internationally-recognised level that would not disturb people in their homes.

The resource consent for the Bletsoe Ave development noted mechanical and lighting equipment was not to be used before 7am.

A council spokeswoman said this did not mean workers were not allowed to be on site for other reasons.

Randall said there was no suggestion Wolfbrook had breached its resource consent, and that he understood the contractor would make amends with the neighbour who had complained, who he said was a contractor in the same industry.

Graham Burke, a spokesman for the Specialist Trade Contractors Federation, said having construction sites in residential areas can pose issues, but that potential problems, particularly about noise, can be headed off if workers and residents discuss them.

“Talk first to each other – engagement is the answer to most problems,” he said.

“It is probably going to be something we’ll be facing more and more as we know that we have to intensify our urban spaces. It’s a matter of compromise.”