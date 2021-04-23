The loneliness and PTSD of our 'forgotten' veterans

Veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress often struggle to access help. Some become homeless or ''end up in prison'' said University of Otago researched David McBride. (File photo).

Barefoot and shrouded by darkness, a homeless veteran shouts commands to an unseen infantry in an empty inner-city Christchurch park.

University of Otago associate professor and veteran researcher David McBride said veteran homelessness was a forgotten problem but “shouldn’t be swept under the carpet”.

“Most veterans do very well after their service but for the few who don't it's bad,” he said.

Some of New Zealand's “forgotten” veterans become “homeless or end up in prison” through undiagnosed post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

READ MORE:

* Don Boot volunteered twice to serve New Zealand

* Letters from home a lifeline for New Zealand soldiers at war

* What's on: Event highlights in Otautahi Christchurch

* Hidden histories of Aotearoa's queer war veterans laid bare



“We don't have a lot of veterans who are homeless, but we have some. They want to forget, so they try to hide themselves away ... choosing not to engage. Some wind up at the City Mission, they disappear or end up in prison.

“We shouldn’t try to hide it or brush it under the carpet.”

World War I veterans faced “shell shock” but now veterans faced “all manner” of stresses.

“You don't necessarily have to witness someone being shot, smaller things can do it ... being in the services gives you more opportunities to have that adverse experience.’’

Affected veterans included those who were “30-something with a family” but it was most prevalent in older males and Māori.

“People forget about younger veterans. There are veterans from East Timor, Afghanistan,” McBride said.

“You adopt that military identity. It is a tight-knit group, if you are told to do something you do it, often times without questioning because you do it out of trust. In the civilian world they can become lost. Some develop problems with alcohol and family violence.”

123RF Some veterans affected by PTSD struggle to ask for, and access, help.

Military culture meant people were often told to “harden up”, and asking for help was viewed “as a sign of weakness”.

“Stoicism is seen as a good thing. That's why people don't ask for help and even if they do ask, good help is hard to find. There are very few psychologists who are skilled at working with veterans in New Zealand.”

Not all of those affected were classified as veterans under the Veterans' Support Act.

“You don't get help unless you've served overseas. I think they are trying to change that. We should be helping everybody, not just those who have deployed,’’ McBride said.

Steve Shamy, of ASCN NZ, an Australasian services care network for military personnel and their families, said homeless veterans were often reluctant to mention their service history to Government agencies.

“Certainly it would be fair to say veterans are part of that homeless demographic. They have a higher propensity because of their background, and it may well be because they are suffering from PTSD,” he said.

“One of the challenges facing Government and agencies to support such veterans is how do you identify that group when, in many cases, they don't want to be identified or to engage.”

McBride was the lead researcher on the first study, released last April, to focus on post-traumatic stress among New Zealand military personnel.

Of the 1817 currently serving and retired military personnel surveyed, McBride said one in three had PTSD symptoms – “indications that they should be seeking help” – and one in 10 had “clinical PTSD, quite a severe form”.

“It is common, and it is difficult to deal with.”

An earlier study found evidence of PTSD among 10 per cent of New Zealand Vietnam War veterans.

In the general population, rates of PTSD were estimated at about 3 per cent.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Ex-British Army officer Richard Margesson found solace and healing when he walked the Te Araroa trail while suffering from PTSD. (Video first published November 2019)

McBride said loneliness among veterans was another problem.

About 3000 of 8000 known military veterans were contacted by Veteran Affairs in April 2020 to ensure they were safe during the Covid-19 lockdown.

McBride said interviews were conducted with a sample group based on a 2019 qualitative study on veteran loneliness.

The research, published in the Journal of Military, Veteran and Family Health, found problems with re-integration into the civilian community, social and geographical isolation and health problems “all contributed” to veteran loneliness.

“They really do adopt the military identity quite strongly, and if something bad happens, and they leave the military early, they lose that sense of connection and can become lonely,” he said.

“They can talk [about it], but others don't understand.”

Inequity in the veteran support system was also a “barrier for some who had not been deployed on operational missions”.

“The loneliness survey showed us quite a few things,” McBride said.

“Soldiering on only goes so far.”