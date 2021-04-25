Man charged with April Fool's Day murder pleads not guilty

William James Henare Capper in the High Court dock at Rotorua.

The man charged with the April 1 murder of George Christopher Cross in Taupō can now be named as William James Henare Capper.

Capper, 35, appeared at the High Court in Rotorua on Friday where defence lawyer Ron Mansfield entered a not guilty plea to one charge: that he murdered George Christopher Cross.

Justice Graham Lange said Capper’s interim name suppression had lapsed, and that he would be remanded in custody ahead of a case review in July.

A pre-trial callover date was also scheduled for August this year.

Capper is set to stand trial on March 21 next year and faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.