Police urge Wellington businesses to be on lookout for counterfeit banknotes

A person has been charged with possessing counterfeit notes worth $1400 as police attempt to track down the source of the fake cash.

Wellington businesses are also being urged to be on the lookout for the counterfeit money, after fake $50 and $100 banknotes were presented at businesses recently.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Pritchard​ said, while police are making enquiries to establish the source of the banknotes, a person has been charged in Lower Hutt for possession of 14 $100 notes.

“It’s important for people to understand it is an offence to make, use or be in possession of counterfeit banknotes,” Pritchard said.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has clear guides outlining the security features of New Zealand banknotes and how to spot counterfeits.

Security features are the same on all denominations, and businesses involved in handling money should be aware of them.

WHAT TO DO: