World War I cannon to feature at Invercargill Anzac Day service

Heather Hughes fires a World War I German cannon, with her husband Neil and helpers, Cullen McLeod, his father Todd McLeod and Peter Robson, looking on. The Hugheses, who own the cannon, tested it at a firing range at Otatara on Friday in preparation for it to be used at the Anzac Day Dawn Service at the Invercargill cenotaph on Sunday.

The Hughes family’s World War I cannon passed its annual test on Friday for use at the Anzac Day Dawn Service in Invercargill on Sunday.

It fired two blanks perfectly for owners Neil and Heather Hughes at a range in Otatara on Friday.

The German cannon has been part of five Anzac Day services in Southland since the couple arranged for engineer and armourer Hamish Bruce, of Staveley, Canterbury, to restore it six years ago.

“He got it back into a firing condition,” Neil Hughes, of Invercargill, said.

The cannon has been owned by the Hughes family for more than 60 years after Heather’s late father, Roderick McDonald, discovered it in a paddock at Colac Bay in the late 1950s.

“It had been taken off a memorial and abandoned,” Neil said.

McDonald kept the cannon at his home in Manapouri and did some work on its wheels so it could be moved around.

“Then they [McDonalds] moved to Earnscleugh and it [the cannon] sat up behind their house pointed at the front gate,” Neil said.

About 10 years ago Neil and Heather took ownership of the cannon and put it into storage in Invercargill until sending it to Hamish Bruce for restoration.

Lochiel wheel smith Peter Robson recently made new wheels for the cannon.

Neil understands the cannon was captured by allied forces and put on the ship, Cooee, with other cannons and guns, for stabilising the vessel at sea while it was bringing Kiwi soldiers back to New Zealand.

The Hughes’ cannon will fire a two-shot volley just before 7am at the dawn service on Sunday.

“Then it will fire a three-shot volley to signify the salute,” Neil said.