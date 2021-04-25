Thousands, across generations, turn out to remember those who served at memorial services held in Wellington

Thousands gathered to remember the Anzacs at the National Commemoration Service at Wellington’s Pukeahu National War Memorial on Sunday.

Jan Hutchinson takes a moment to compose herself before sharing the story behind the medals clipped to her lapel.

“My husband’s no longer alive,” she says. “These medals belonged to his father.” Cliff Hutchinson, Jan’s father-in-law, earned those medals for bravery, while serving during World War II in Italy. Her husband, Dennis, wore them every Anzac Day, until he died a few years ago.

Instead, Jan had come with her wider family, including her great-grandson. “Hopefully he’ll grow up remembering what our soldiers did for us.”

The Hutchinson family were among an estimated 2500 to 3000 people in attendance for the National Commemoration Service at Wellington’s Pukeahu National War Memorial. Earlier, up to 10,000 people flocked to a 40-minute dawn service to pay respects to service men and women on a calm and clear Sunday morning.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Up to 10,000 people gathered at Wellington’s Pukeahu National War Memorial for an Anzac Day dawn service on Sunday.

ROSA WOODS Thousands attended the Dawn Service at the Pukeahu National War Memorial in Wellington.

They heard the story of a young pilot who yearned for the “fern-clad hills” of home, before his aircraft was shot down in France during World War I.

Following an address from Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy, Chief of Defence Force Air Marshal Kevin Short recounted the tragic story of 23-year-old Melville White, from Ngaio in Wellington.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Wreaths were spread out in front of the memorial at Pukeahu.

Short said White left a “comparatively safe” administrative job within the New Zealand Expeditionary Force because he wanted to be a pilot with the Royal Flying Corps.

“Two days before Anzac Day, 1917, the then second-lieutenant Melville White, Royal Flying Corps, was killed when his aircraft was shot down over the western front in France,” Short said. “He was just 23 years old.”

Short said that after Melville was killed, his parents received a letter from their dead son in which he told them how much he longed to return to his homeland.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy said people were gathered to remember the “ordinary young men and women” who sacrificed their lives for their country.

“He wrote: I can already see the fern-clad hills of a little country known as ‘Godzone’, rising majestically out of the sea at the far end of the earth.

“I believe that the day is not far distant when this mental picture will materialise and my good comrades and I will be back again in Godzone country.”

Melville is now the only New Zealander buried in a small French cemetery that also contains the graves of about 400 World War One casualties from Australia, Britain, Canada, and Germany.

ETHAN TE ORA/Stuff Wellington woman Jan Hutchinson wears the medals of her late father-in-law, Cliff Hutchinson.

Sunday’s Anzac Day service was held a year on from the disruptions of Covid-19, which forced last year’s commemorations to be abandoned.

Reddy acknowledged people were “indeed fortunate that today we can stand side-by-side once more”.

“We stand in quiet reflection on the meaning of sacrifice for those who lost their lives in the service of their country.”

Reddy said people were not gathered to “glorify or romanticise war”, but to remember the many ordinary young men and women who gave up their lives to serve their country.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The flypast at the National Commemoration Service in Wellington.

“We acknowledge our veterans – those who have gone and those we are honoured to have among us still.”

Reddy led the wreath laying ceremony along with her husband Sir David Gascoigne, Australian High Commissioner Patricia Forsythe, and Ambassador for the Republic of Turkey Ömür Ünsay.

Earlier, in opening the service, Master of Ceremonies Ward Kamo said Anzac Day was a day to pay respects to the men and women “down through the ages” who had answered their country’s call to service.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Thousands of people packed the war memorial grounds to capacity on Sunday morning.

“We pause to remember their courage, devotion to duty, and self-service in the pursuit of peace – a peace we still enjoy, a peace that was only won at the cost of far too many lives.

“May our commemorations today be worthy of the price they paid, for they gave up their tomorrows, so we can have our today.”