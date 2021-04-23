Woman dies after South Otago crash

A woman has died after a crash at Lovells Flat, between Milton and Balclutha.

Police have confirmed that a 25-year-old woman has died following a crash on Milton Highway on April 13.

The woman was critically injured in the crash and died in hospital on April 20.

“Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones,'’ a police spokesperson said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

On the day of the crash, police said three vehicles were involved in the collision at Lovells Flat, between the intersections of Station Rd and Hall Rd, around 12.47pm.

Lovells Flat is on State Highway 1, between Milton and Balclutha.

One person with critical injuries was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital, while two people with moderate injuries were taken there by ambulance.