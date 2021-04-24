97-year-old Rangiora veteran was in Tokyo Bay for surrender and end of war

For the first time, World War II veteran Bill Sterritt​ won’t be at a public ANZAC day commemoration – but the 97-year-old will mark the day with fellow retirement village residents.

Sterritt, who was in Japanese waters at the time of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, will join others at the Sir Charles Upham Retirement Village in Rangiora at 9.30am on Sunday for an ANZAC day service.

He is now the oldest veteran at the village and too frail to attend a public gathering, his daughter Heather Barnett said.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand's oldest first-class cricketer Alan Burgess dies in Rangiora

* Stories of war hero Charles Upham to be shared in Palmerston North

* ‘I wish to hell they’d hurry up': WWII navy veteran recalls witnessing war-ending Japanese surrender



Born in the North Canterbury town of Culverden, Sterritt was aboard the HMS Gambia in Tokyo Bay about 900 metres from the USS Missouri, where the official surrender ceremony was held on September 2, 1945.

A few weeks prior to the ceremony, Japanese Emperor Hirohito surrendered in a radio announcement on August 15, ending the war.

Despite the announcement, including an order to ‘cease hostilities’, waves of ‘kamikaze pilots’ arrived, and a Japanese aircraft exploded as it was shot down overhead.

The quietly spoken village resident was involved in allied attacks on Japanese shipping, military and industrial targets in the Indian Ocean and Dutch East Indies between 1943 and 1945.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Supplied photograph of Japanese kamikaze pilots taken by veteran Bill Sterritt during his time aboard HMS Gambia in World War II.

One of his many photos from the period shows a Japanese pilot with a parachute in the sea.

Sterritt said he remembers being informed by a fellow seaman the war had ended.

“I couldn’t believe it.”

The crew celebrated by drinking rum.

Sterritt joined the Royal New Zealand Navy at the age of 18, having built up a knowledge of morse code while working at the NZ Post Office as a telegraphist.

After a six-month training period in New Zealand, including on the use of rifles, Sterritt joined the armed merchant cruiser Monowai in April, 1943. The ship sailed from Devonport, Auckland to wartime Britain and its ports.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Veteran Bill Sterritt (front, second in from the right) during training after volunteering for the Royal New Zealand Navy at the age of 18. Sterritt served as a radar operator aboard HMS Gambia and other military vessels during the conflict.

He went to the Isle of Man with other radar operators for more training before joining the HMS Gambier.

The HMS Gambier served in British waters, the Bay of Biscay and the Atlantic before joining the British Far Eastern Fleet, based in Ceylon.

Sterritt and his fellow officers visited a tea plantation and the town of Pattipola while on shore leave there.

After the war Sterritt lived in Clyde and then Christchurch and Blenheim with his wife, Marjorie, and three daughters before an eventual move to Charles Upham three years ago.

Barnett said her father was a wonderful father with a dry wit and huge love of all sport.

He would be celebrating the day with his favourite drink – whisky.