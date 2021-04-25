Winton Anzac Day service proud occasion for former army man

Ex-Army man Craig Flynn was at the Winton Anzac Day dawn service with his family, including daughter Harriet, 4. They are pictured at the Winton Memorial Hall after the service.

The Winton Anzac Day dawn service was a proud moment for former army man Craig Flynn as his daughter wore his medals for the first time.

The Flynn family was among dozens of people who braved persistent rain to honour the fallen at the town’s Anzac Oval.

Any sleepiness was knocked out of the public with two booming shots of a cannon, and a special part of the service was when children placed poppies in the garden at the oval, in the centre of town.

Flynn, who served in the New Zealand army for four years and did tours of duty in the Bougainville peace keeping operation in 1997 and East Timor conflict in 1999-2000, attended the service with his wife and children.

He wore some of his service medals, as did his oldest daughter Harriet, 4, for the first time at an Anzac service.

She had been excited during the week, he said.

“She was asking me how many more sleeps until the show ... I was very proud to have my daughter wearing my medals.”

A private with the New Zealand Army Logistics Regiment, Flynn’s job on his two tours included supplying food and fuel to army personnel and vehicles.

John Hawkins Dozens of people attended a wet Anzac Day dawn service in Winton on Sunday.

As a 21-year-old going to Timor, he had been nervous and wondered if he would get home, he said.

It had been hard work in 35 to 40 degree heat and he didn’t have a shower for the first six weeks of his six- month stint due to lack of facilities onsite.

Timor made him grow up quickly, said.

“It made me realise how tough it would have been for the soldiers in World Wars 1 and 2. Ours was a holiday compared to what they went through.”

Both his grandfathers fought in World War II.

Winton RSA president John Reynolds said the rain kept the crowd numbers down, but it was good to see the public back after last year’s service was canned due to Covid-19 restrictions.