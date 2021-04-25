Trans-Tasman bubble: Family reunites for Anzac Day to remember war veteran

An opportunity to remember, reflect and honour those who have served.

A family separated by Covid-19 border restrictions are back together for Anzac Day in Auckland, thanks to the trans-Tasman travel bubble.

Cecilia Proud’s family embraced her as she lay a poppy at the Cenotaph, remembering her late husband Warren Proud, who was a Vietnam War veteran. He died of pancreatic cancer in Australia in August 2020.

Anzac Day was the first time Cecilia Proud could mourn with her family in New Zealand since her husband’s death because Covid-19 pandemic travel restrictions. She landed in Auckland just a day before the Anzac Day Dawn Ceremony.

Abigail Dougherty Cecilia Proud is comforted by family as she lays a poppy and remembers her late husband Warren Proud, who died on August 12, 2020.

“It’s been a hard, hard 18 months without my family, and I know my husband will be very proud of his family here,” Cecilia Proud said.

It was “very important” for her family to be reunited to pay tribute in person, recalling that last year she could only stand at the corner of her road on Anzac Day due to Covid-19 restrictions on social gatherings.

Warren Proud served in the Vietnam War as a Corporal in C Squadron First Armoured Regiment.

Abigail Dougherty Cecilia Proud and her family are finally reunited on Anzac Day after a long separation due to Covid-19 border restrictions. (Left) Carol Walsh, Tania Walsh (glasses), James Walsh, Cecilia Proud, Heath Brown (glasses), Francesca Brown, and Jackson Brown (two children in front).

For a long time, Warren Proud struggled to talk about the war, she said.

But when the family moved to the Sunshine Coast in Queensland, he was able to share a lot with the veterans in the area, she said.

Warren’s stepdaughter Tania Walsh said it was significant for the family residing on both sides of the Tasman to finally come together on Anzac Day.

Abigail Dougherty Cecilia’s late husband Warren Proud fought in the Vietnam War, and for a very long time he struggled to talk about his experience.

“Today is very special. Thanks to the bubble, we are able to be together for the first time since he died.

“And so we’re here today acknowledging Australia and New Zealand, and the fact that Warren fought in the Vietnam War, and the learnings he’s taught us as a result of war,” she said.